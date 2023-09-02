the Municipality of Ferrara starts the process for the memorandum of understanding aimed at the establishment of a consultancy desk and a territorial table

SOCIAL POLICIES – Municipal loan of 22,500 euros. Councilor Coletti: “Solution that brings the parties involved and creates social cohesion”.

Ferrara, 01/09/2023. Lead to the active involvement of the victim and the offender, with the mediation of a third party, in actions aimed at overcoming the conflicts arising following a crime.

This is the purpose of restorative justice, a legal discipline on which the Municipality of Ferrara has increased its commitment – also following the Cartabia law which has strengthened the order – with the creation of a “Restorative Justice and Criminal Mediation” desk for the provision of services in this area in relation to the events that occurred in the area, and with the establishment of a special table in synergy with the other territorial subjects involved.

The opening of a center strengthens the intention of the Department of Social Policies to carry out, in an increasingly effective way, projects aimed at mediating conflicts aimed at community development, through constant networking with citizens, associations and bodies public.

Precisely for this last June 1st, the Local Committee for the adult penal execution area (Clepa) chaired by thecouncilor for social policies of the Municipality of Ferrara Cristina Coletti, the idea of ​​signing a memorandum of understanding was shared to give substance, in addition to the desk, also to the Table for Restorative Justice in the Ferrara area.

“The paths of restorative justice – explains the councilor Cristina Coletti – they are established to offer the offender the possibility of ‘compensating’ the victim for the damage suffered, and at the same time to allow those who have suffered the consequences to regain full dignity.

This method allows the parties to get closer, in a context in which, in addition to the economic component and the damage caused, the emotional dimension of the offense is taken into account, which can be the cause of collective insecurity and can induce citizens to change their behavioral habits .

In addition to conflict resolution, restorative justice can therefore become the solution to build and strengthen social cohesion. It is a commitment that is part of a project that the Administration has been carrying out for months, also recognized by the Region which for this reason has assigned us a contribution of 23,600 euros, co-financed together with Cassa Ammende”.

The procedure was started with the approval of the protocol scheme, jointly proposed by councilor Coletti, who it will bring together the Municipal Administration and the project partnersi.e. theInterdistrict Office of External Penal Execution for Emilia Romagna and the Marches (UIEPE of Bologna); The Juvenile Justice Center for Emilia-Romagna and Marche; il Superintendency of Penitentiary Administration for Emilia-Romagna and Marche; the Prison “Costantino Satta” of Ferrara; the Cidas cooperative which was entrusted with the management of the branch until 17 February 2024 with a loan of 22,500 euros.

The location identified for the Restorative Justice Center is via Chiodare 1, in a room made available to the Center for Listening to Abusive Men of Ferrara, and involves various professionals: a coordinator, a contact person for communication, a counter operator, an administrative contact person, two criminal mediators trained according to European circulars and the Cartabia reform, a highly qualified criminal facilitator and linguistic-cultural mediators to ensure any translation activity.

The counter in via Chiodare is accessible in person – always by appointment – on Mondays from 3 to 6 pm and Thursdays from 9 to 12

Telephone availability at 348 9139635 guaranteed from Monday to Friday from 9 to 13.

It is also possible to write to follegiustiziariparativa@comune.fe.it

Among the initiatives of the centre, there will be the presentation of the activities to the whole community; the organization of at least two moments of information on the subject and the activation of at least two workshops aimed at the social-health service and prisoners; the organization of a seminar aimed at promoting the services offered by the centre.

The activities, which will last until February 2024, will be carried out in synergy with: the Penitentiary Administration, specifically UIPE (Interdistrict Office of External Penal Execution) and corresponding UEPE (External Penal Execution Office) with territorial jurisdiction; Juvenile Justice Center; Prap (Provveditorate Penitentiary Administration for Emilia-Romagna and Marche) and relative representative of the Penitentiary Institute of Ferrara; Cam (Centre for Abusive Men); Emiliano-Romagnola Foundation for crime victims; DAFNE Onlus Network; Social promotion associations; Center for Mediation and Mediation Training (CIMFMF); Women’s Justice Center.

