The positive students would be Mattia Zenzola and Maddalena Svevi

The positive students would be Mattia Zenzola and Maddalena Svevi

Friends of Maria De Filippi 2022/2023

Amedeo Venza reveals that the two students who tested positive for Covid at Amici 22 would be Mattia Zenzola and Maddalena Svevi: “They are fine”, the words of the gossip expert influencer regarding the issue that has affected the talent show in recent days.

Friends of Maria De Filippi 2022/2023

Two cases of Covid in home Amici 22 aroused concern for the recording of the next episode of the Evening, the Semifinal. Dagospia revealed the indiscretion two days ago: “Two competitors tested positive for Covid. Risk of postponement for the semifinal scheduled for Saturday 6 May”. Updates on the episode have not yet emerged, but Amedeo Venza, an influencer expert in online gossip, announced the names of the two students who would have contracted the virus with an IG story.

Who would be the students of Amici positive at Covid

According to what Amedeo Venza revealed on Instagram, they would be Mattia Zenzola e Magdalene Svevi the two students who would have contracted Covid in the last few days: “They look great” specified the gossip expert.

No information has been leaked regarding the next broadcast of the Evening, if it will be recorded as usual on Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, today, Monday 1 May, the traditional appointment with Amici’s daytime is scheduled.

Isobel Kinnear had an injury to Amici, the dancer hurt her arm

Who was eliminated in the last episode of the evening

Last Saturday, April 29th, the episode of the Evening was aired regularly and saw the elimination of Click. The young singer ended up in the final ballot against Aaron he had to leave the talent show house at the end of the episode, after Maria de Filippi’s announcement. His teacher Lorella Cuccarini greeted him on social media with a group photo, then words of affection: “Dear Cricca, the time has come to say goodbye… You had a wonderful evening: in these episodes, you have grown so much! You leave the program – at the gates of the semifinal – with great honour. Make fruit of the teachings received, but always remain as you are. Now start a new page for you. Know that, outside of school, I will always be there“.

