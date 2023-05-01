Home » movies, series and programs to see on May 1st…
movies, series and programs to see on May 1st…

movies, series and programs to see on May 1st…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today, we’re here to answer that question and give you some advice for a quiet evening in front of the screen. Starting at 20:00, Rai 3 offers a long live broadcast of the inevitable May Day Concert, which has already been broadcast by the station also during the afternoon. Rai 1 responds by continuing the reruns of the de episodes Inspector Montalbanowhile for current events space a Fourth Republicbroadcast at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Channel 5 airs in succession Storm Boy – The boy who could fly e We Were Young – Destinazione Paradisowhile La 7 broadcasts Pope Of Nanni Moretti. TV 8 program Heavy rain Of Sam Mendeswhile Iris proposes in succession Zodiac Of David Fincher e The Disaster Artistof and with James Franco. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 1, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Inspector Montalbano (television series, season 4 episode 4)
23:15 – Collateral victims (current events)
00:15 – Long live Rai2!… and a bit also Rai 1 (show)
01:10 – Rai News 24 (newscast)
01:45 – Overland 14 – Caucasus: Peoples and cultures between Europe and Asia (report)

Rai 2

9:20pm – NCIS Los Angeles (TV Series, Season 14 Episode 15)
10:10 pm – Blue Bloods (television series, season 13 episode 15)
11.40pm – Re Start (current events)
01:05 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
01:10 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

20:00 – May Day 2023 (musical)
00:15 – TG 3 Night line (current events)
01:15 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)
01:20 – TG Magazine (column)
01:30 – Or even not (docureality)

Network 4

21:20 – Fourth Republic (current events)
00:50 – Fossoli: antechamber to hell (documentary)

Channel 5

21:20 – Storm Boy – The boy who could fly (film by Shawn Seet, 2019)
11.25pm ​​– TG 5 Notte (newscast)
00:00 – We Were Young – Destination Paradise (film by Philippe Guillard, 2015)

Italia 1

21:20 – Freedom – Beyond the border (scientific section)
00:10 – Sport Mediaset Monday Night (sports section)
00:45 – Drive Up (rubrica)
01:25 – Strange discoveries deep in the jungle (documentary)

the 7

21:15 – We have the Pope (film by Nanni Moretti, 2011)
11:15 pm – Benedict XVI – The adventure of truth (documentary)
00:30 – TG La 7 (news)
00:40 – On air (news)

TV 8

21:30 – Skyfall (film by Sam Mendes, 2012)
00:00 – Rome of lead. Diary of a fight (television series, season 1)

New ones

21:25 – Only Fun – Comico show (show)
23:35 – Undressed (dating show)

Rai Movie

9:10 pm – The West Way (film by Andrew V. McLaglen, 1967)
23:20 – Chato (film on Michael Winner, 1972)
01:05 – The four of the Ave Maria (film by Giuseppe Colizzi, 1968)

Iris

21:00 – Zodiac (film by David Fincher, 2007)
00:05 – The Disaster Artist (film on James Franco, 2017)

Cielo

21:15 – The bicentennial man (film by Chris Columbus, 1999)
11.30pm – Naked SNCTM: live your fantasies (docureality)
00:30 – The Right Hand – The porn intern (docureality)

Rai 4

21:20 – Danny the Dog (film di Louis Leterrier, 2015)
23:05 – John Wick 3 – Parabellum (film by Chad Stahelski, 2019)
01:20 – Peninsula (film by Yeon Sang-ho, 2020)

Rai 5

21:15 – A safe place (film by Francesco Ghiaccio, 2015)
11.00 pm – Charade – The circle of words (documentary)
00:00 – The Doors – When You’re Strange (documentario)
01:25 – Rai News – Night (news)
01:30 – Art Rider (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

