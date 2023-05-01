movies, series and programs to see on May 1st…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today, we’re here to answer that question and give you some advice for a quiet evening in front of the screen. Starting at 20:00, Rai 3 offers a long live broadcast of the inevitable May Day Concert, which has already been broadcast by the station also during the afternoon. Rai 1 responds by continuing the reruns of the de episodes Inspector Montalbanowhile for current events space a Fourth Republicbroadcast at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Channel 5 airs in succession Storm Boy – The boy who could fly e We Were Young – Destinazione Paradisowhile La 7 broadcasts Pope Of Nanni Moretti. TV 8 program Heavy rain Of Sam Mendeswhile Iris proposes in succession Zodiac Of David Fincher e The Disaster Artistof and with James Franco. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Rai 1

21:25 – Inspector Montalbano (television series, season 4 episode 4)

23:15 – Collateral victims (current events)

00:15 – Long live Rai2!… and a bit also Rai 1 (show)

01:10 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

01:45 – Overland 14 – Caucasus: Peoples and cultures between Europe and Asia (report)

Rai 2

9:20pm – NCIS Los Angeles (TV Series, Season 14 Episode 15)

10:10 pm – Blue Bloods (television series, season 13 episode 15)

11.40pm – Re Start (current events)

01:05 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

01:10 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

20:00 – May Day 2023 (musical)

00:15 – TG 3 Night line (current events)

01:15 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

01:20 – TG Magazine (column)

01:30 – Or even not (docureality)

Network 4

21:20 – Fourth Republic (current events)

00:50 – Fossoli: antechamber to hell (documentary)

Channel 5

21:20 – Storm Boy – The boy who could fly (film by Shawn Seet, 2019)

11.25pm ​​– TG 5 Notte (newscast)

00:00 – We Were Young – Destination Paradise (film by Philippe Guillard, 2015)

Italia 1

21:20 – Freedom – Beyond the border (scientific section)

00:10 – Sport Mediaset Monday Night (sports section)

00:45 – Drive Up (rubrica)

01:25 – Strange discoveries deep in the jungle (documentary)

the 7

21:15 – We have the Pope (film by Nanni Moretti, 2011)

11:15 pm – Benedict XVI – The adventure of truth (documentary)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – On air (news)

TV 8

21:30 – Skyfall (film by Sam Mendes, 2012)

00:00 – Rome of lead. Diary of a fight (television series, season 1)

New ones

21:25 – Only Fun – Comico show (show)

23:35 – Undressed (dating show)

Rai Movie

9:10 pm – The West Way (film by Andrew V. McLaglen, 1967)

23:20 – Chato (film on Michael Winner, 1972)

01:05 – The four of the Ave Maria (film by Giuseppe Colizzi, 1968)

Iris

21:00 – Zodiac (film by David Fincher, 2007)

00:05 – The Disaster Artist (film on James Franco, 2017)

Cielo

21:15 – The bicentennial man (film by Chris Columbus, 1999)

11.30pm – Naked SNCTM: live your fantasies (docureality)

00:30 – The Right Hand – The porn intern (docureality)

Rai 4

21:20 – Danny the Dog (film di Louis Leterrier, 2015)

23:05 – John Wick 3 – Parabellum (film by Chad Stahelski, 2019)

01:20 – Peninsula (film by Yeon Sang-ho, 2020)

Rai 5

21:15 – A safe place (film by Francesco Ghiaccio, 2015)

11.00 pm – Charade – The circle of words (documentary)

00:00 – The Doors – When You’re Strange (documentario)

01:25 – Rai News – Night (news)

01:30 – Art Rider (documentary)

