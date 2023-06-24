the prime minister bursts out laughing embarrassed, then puts his hands to his face. What happened

Giorgia Meloni is a guest at See you of the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammerfor a bilateral meeting. The premier spoke in Press conference after the meeting, touching on various topics, including the chaos that is affecting Russia after the Wagner revolt led by Prigozhin. The prime minister was also the protagonist of a moment of embarrassment, which interrupted her speech direct.

What happened

Giorgia Meloni spoke live in Vachau, but something interrupted her speech. Or rather, someone: the translator. The reason? The Italian premier did not stop to give her time to translate her words. Thus, a few minutes after the beginning of her speech, the translator intervened to ask her to stop, so that she could repeat her sentences in German. Giorgia Meloni, who realized her gaffe, laughed embarrassed, then put her hands to her face. The translator, very good, has recovered the whole concept. A small inconvenience, immediately fixed.

What Giorgia Meloni said about Russia

“We are in contact with international allies, later there will be a meeting convened at the level of foreign ministers to exchange information.” This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, after the bilateral agreement with the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, answering a question on the situation in Russia. “We cannot divert attention from Ukraine – added the premier -. Italy and Europe have shown a lucidity that has not always been seen in the past. What is happening shows us how certain propaganda made in the past by Russia, on the strength and compactness of the regime, did not correspond to reality”. Read the full article

