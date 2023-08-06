The pros and cons in comparison between Toyota Yaris Cross, Fiat Panda and Lancia Ypsilon among the 3 best-selling cars

The Stellantis Group obtained seven positions in the top ten registrations for March, with the Fiat Panda still firmly at the top of the standings, followed by the Lancia Ypsilon in second place. The performance of the Toyota Yaris Cross is also noteworthy. Looking more closely at the distribution of registrations by fuel type, in the March market there was a 44.3% increase in petrol cars, which reached a market share of 28.7%, while diesel cars grew by 36%, 1% compared to the same period of 2022, reaching a share of 20%.

Alternative fuel cars represent 51.3% of registrations in the month of March alone and show an increase of 238.5%, while overall, their increase was 14.7%, with a share of 18.8 %. The focus of this article is on:

Fiat Panda

Fiat Panda presents a basic trim with essential equipment that includes 14-inch steel wheels with hubcaps, manual air conditioning, power steering, electric front windows, height-adjustable steering wheel, hill start assist and radio preparation. The City Life trim level offers a few more options, such as 15-inch steel wheels, remote central locking, boot lighting, steering wheel controls, rear head restraints and the radio.

The Sport trim represents a remarkable technological and aesthetic upgrade, thanks to 16-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, electrically adjustable body-colored mirrors, height-adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, 7-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a rear seat doubled. Furthermore, the leather steering wheel and reversing radars are optional. The starting price is 14,000 euros.

Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross is a compact based on the TNGA-B platform, the same used for the Yaris, with a length of 418 cm, a width of 177 cm and a height of 156 cm. The design is characterized by a sporty line, with a sloping windscreen and rear window, robust sides and marked features that suggest solidity. The vehicle is equipped with three engines capable of working together: a 1.5-litre 91 HP petrol engine and two front-mounted electric motors integrated into the e-CVT transmission.

The AWD-i 4×4 version features aadditional electric unit for the rear wheels. The combined output of the propulsion system is still 116 hp. The multimedia system is sophisticated and the safety equipment is extensive, including among others a head-up display and a central airbag between the driver and passenger. The trunk has a capacity of 390 litres. The list price for the new basic version is around 27,000 euros.

Launch Ypsilon

The new Lancia Ypsilon 2023 It is equipped with a latest generation 1.0-litre petrol engine. It is a 1-litre 3-cylinder engine in a mild hybrid configuration, coupled to a 12-volt BSG electric unit and a lithium battery.

The Italian city car features a new Verde Rugiada colourway that recalls innovation and nature. The interiors are finished with Seaqual Yarn, a sustainable material produced from recycled plastic collected in the Mediterranean, and a range of colors that includes blue for the dashboard and door panels.

The rear view camera was introduced as new features to facilitate parking manoeuvres. The infotainment system has been enhanced with new features, including satellite navigation, audio system, Bluetooth connection and smartphone integration via a new 7-inch touchscreen display that supports wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto .

Lancia Ypsilon 2023 is available with an optional package that includes the automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistant, driver fatigue detection and other advanced features. The entry price is around 15,000 euros.

