Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech: Suqian’s Practical Achievements in Leading the Province’s High-Quality Development

Suqian Takes Practical Actions to Implement Spirit of Xi Jinping’s Inspection Speech

Suqian, a city in Jiangsu province, is making significant efforts to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Jiangsu’s important speech. Various departments in Suqian have been actively studying and implementing the key points from Xi Jinping’s speech, aiming to achieve practical outcomes and contribute to the province’s high-quality development.

Recently, the Standing Committee of the Suqian Municipal Party Committee held a meeting, where Secretary Chen Zhongwei emphasized the importance of thoroughly studying and implementing the spirit of Xi Jinping’s speech. He urged the city to adhere to the direction guided by Xi Jinping and make greater contributions to Jiangsu’s leading role in promoting Chinese-style modernization. Secretary Chen also emphasized the need to understand Xi Jinping’s major requirements for Jiangsu’s work and strive to promote Suqian’s own practice of Chinese-style modernization.

The efforts of Suqian have already yielded positive results. In the first half of this year, Suqian exceeded the provincial average in 14 out of 16 listed indicators, with 9 of them ranking at the forefront of the province and 4 ranking in the top three. The city’s GDP also experienced growth, ranking second in the province with an increase of 8.1%.

To further study the spirit of Xi Jinping’s important speech, the Suqian Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government organized on-site observations of major projects in the city from July 23rd to 25th. They also held a meeting to analyze the economic situation and review the city’s high-quality development in the first half of the year. These efforts aim to mobilize the city to stabilize the third quarter and strive for a successful entire year, contributing to the forefront of the province’s high-quality development.

Siyang County, a part of Suqian, also held a ceremony to mark the start of major industrial projects. Six projects, including Ronghao Cogeneration and Macktronic Optoelectronics, officially began construction. The Secretary of the Siyang County Party Committee, Ma Wei, emphasized the need for Siyang to integrate the spirit of Xi Jinping’s inspection speech into its development plans. He urged the county to focus on high-quality development, innovative demonstration projects, and the improvement of social governance mechanisms. These efforts aim to contribute to the modernization construction of Siyang and promote its status as a competitive industrial system.

The importance of transportation services was also recognized in Suqian. The Director of Suqian Transportation Bureau and the Municipal Local Railway Office, Liu Fei, expressed their determination to strengthen infrastructure support and demonstrate the performance of transportation in the city’s high-quality development. They aim to make new and greater contributions to the construction of the province’s transportation modernization demonstration zone.

The impact of Xi Jinping’s speech was felt not only in the city but also in the countryside. Zhang Xiaowei, the Secretary of the Party Committee of Zhongyang Town, Sucheng District, stated that Xi Jinping’s speech had deeply encouraged the cadres and masses in the countryside. The town will focus on the development goals for the district, including becoming an industrial strong town, a large granary, and a main supply area for aquatic products. They will strive to create a modern lakeside pearl and enhance the town’s ecological and economic landscape.

The efforts of Suqian to implement the spirit of Xi Jinping’s inspection speech reflect the city’s commitment to high-quality development and becoming a leader in the province. The city aims to make practical achievements and contribute to the overall modernization and development goals set by Xi Jinping.