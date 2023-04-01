Macerata, April 1, 2023 – “You have failed us. We want the gym. It’s our right.” The they shout the young pupils of the IV Novembre elementary school in via Spalato, in front of the new structure, inaugurated in January but never used: in fact, the Municipality has not yet delivered the keys to the principal Milco Calzetti.

The problem? “Technical and administrative delays – explains the councilor for public works Andrea Marchiori -, the delivery will take place the week after Easter”. But the little ones are not there. The protest starts from them, in particular from the fifth grade students: “They showed us the new gym – they say – and now we risk not setting foot there not at all, school ends in two months”.

The demonstration has expanded also to children of other years. And so this morning, at the exit at 12.30, the students gathered in front of the gymnasium, armed with placards and their own voices: “Why did you inaugurate it if it’s not ready?” can be read on some colored banners made by the children. And again: “You promised us. Let’s protest, we want our gym “.

Also parents are disappointed: “The delivery keep slipping – they say -, we would like certain answers from the administration. Let’s wait to see if they really will give us the keys after Easter. The children then, especially those in fifth grade, felt teasedin addition to the fact that basic motor activities cannot be carried out without a gym, the school hall is not suitable”.