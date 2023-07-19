Home » The secret of asymptomatic people at Covid revealed – Medicine
Health

The secret of asymptomatic people at Covid revealed – Medicine

by admin
The secret of asymptomatic people at Covid revealed – Medicine

A group of researchers coordinated by the University of California San Francisco may have revealed one of the most enigmatic points of the SarsCov2 virus: what causes its infection to cause no symptoms in some people.
Researchers, in a study published in Nature, have discovered that asymptomatic people are often carriers of a genetic variant that helps their immune system to recognize and promptly fight the virus. This feature does not prevent them from being infected, but protects them from the manifestations of Covid-19.
“If you have an army that can recognize the enemy early, that’s a huge advantage. It’s like having soldiers who are prepared for battle and who already know what to look for,” said study coordinator Jill Hollenbach.
Research has focused on the labeling system that the body uses to distinguish its own components from foreign ones: the so-called HLA (human leukocyte antigens). The researchers found that about 20% of the asymptomatic people had a mutation in one of the HLA genes (called HLA-B*15:01), compared with 9% of those with symptoms. Furthermore, if the mutation was present in duplicate, the chances of escaping disease symptoms were eight times higher.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Swappie, discover the differences - la Repubblica

You may also like

Learn to look at the mountains, even if...

The Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet: Reducing Dementia...

New lung cancer pill reduces risk of death...

ADUC – Article – Psychedelics. Ketamine injections for...

Maintaining Balance: How to Eat Healthy While on...

Sun, lightning and ticks, the 10 rules for...

7 Healthy Habits for Aging with Health, Energy,...

Hazelnuts are one of the healthiest snacks that...

Experts agree: the list of foods to eat...

Nicetile: Uses, Dosage, Side Effects, and More

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy