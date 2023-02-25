Home Health The secret video camera found in the women’s locker room of a gym in Rome
Health

The secret video camera found in the women’s locker room of a gym in Rome

by admin
The secret video camera found in the women’s locker room of a gym in Rome

One was found in a gym in the Appio area in Rome camcorder hidden in the women’s locker room. A police investigation resulted from the affair, which focuses on the owner of the business. The story is told today The messenger. The story starts from a clock that was in the locker room. Which had the characteristic of never marking the exact time. Not only that: the owner often asked the women to leave the room to regulate him. Because of “privacy reasons“. “He told us she had to fix it. Once, while we were outside waiting, two other sportswomen arrived. They entered the locker room to put down their bags and found the owner who had some strange gadgets». On another occasion, one of the gym-goers climbed onto a chair to try and fix it. And inside she found a strange piece of machinery and much more. Investigations are now verifying whether the man kept the footage. And maybe sold.

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  The plant with infinite beneficial properties, particularly effective against leeks and foot warts

You may also like

With this natural compound, toenail fungus disappears

The top-of-the-range Italian SUV ready to make motorists...

Emma. Eight new drugs approved at February meeting

Science news of the week

Cancer, it’s time for therapeutic vaccines. «In 2024...

Bronchiolitis, respiratory syncytial virus: are they still scary?...

Customized replacement of heart valves – breaking latest...

Maria De Filippi “shocked, tried and appalled” by...

The hate meddlers, Beppe Pantalone, Fedez hater: here...

Murder in Pesaro, the killer’s shocking message: “I’ll...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy