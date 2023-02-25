One was found in a gym in the Appio area in Rome camcorder hidden in the women’s locker room. A police investigation resulted from the affair, which focuses on the owner of the business. The story is told today The messenger. The story starts from a clock that was in the locker room. Which had the characteristic of never marking the exact time. Not only that: the owner often asked the women to leave the room to regulate him. Because of “privacy reasons“. “He told us she had to fix it. Once, while we were outside waiting, two other sportswomen arrived. They entered the locker room to put down their bags and found the owner who had some strange gadgets». On another occasion, one of the gym-goers climbed onto a chair to try and fix it. And inside she found a strange piece of machinery and much more. Investigations are now verifying whether the man kept the footage. And maybe sold.

