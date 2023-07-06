Home » The Stellantis Stla Medium electric platform will be produced in Melfi
The Stellantis Stla Medium electric platform will be produced in Melfi

The Stla Medium platform, the first of the four “Bev by design” that will support the Dare Forward 2030 plan, will also be industrialized in the Italian plant in Melfi. This was announced today, during a round table with the international press, by the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares.

Sochaux, Rennes, Eisenach, Melfi. “The plant that will inaugurate production will be the French one in Sochaux, where we will start at the end of this year with the first model based on the Stla Medium, the new generation of the Peugeot 3008. Then”, added Tavares “it will be the turn of other European plants, Rennes, in France, Eisenach, in Germany, and Melfi. But it is a global platform: later we will also bring it to various factories in North America and finally in South-East Asia”.

Which models will be born in Basilicata? Today’s announcement seems to confirm some advances dating back to March 2022, when the group’s intention emerged to bring the production of the Lancia flagship to Basilicata, which will be called Gamma, of two proposals – always high-end – with the DS brand and one with the Opel brand.

