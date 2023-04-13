For the second time in a few hours, the Swiss Parliament has rejected the aid package prepared by the government for the rescue of Credit Suisse and the financing of the acquisition by UBS. The plan included 109 billion Swiss francs (110 billion euro) in the form of financial guarantees for any losses that may arise from the operation. The vote has an exclusively symbolic value as the government commitment was made using the emergency law and cannot be reversed. The potential costs of the rescue amount to over 13,000 francs for each of the country’s 8.4 million inhabitants. In addition to government guarantees, there is a 100 billion franc credit line made available by the Swiss central bank. Overall, the rescue plan is therefore worth CHF 209 billion. In recent days, the Swiss government has made use of the powers provided by the emergency law to cancel or reduce the bonuses that should have been distributed anyway to the managers of the bankrupt banking giant. The merger of the two banks could result in up to 30 thousand layoffs, probably concentrated on the Credit Suisse workforce which has around 50,000 employees. The contrary vote is the testimony of the strong public discontent with the operation.

