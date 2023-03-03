Home Health The tender “A step against violence” is underway: Sport and Health at the forefront of defending women’s rights
The tender "A step against violence" is underway: Sport and Health at the forefront of defending women's rights

In the world, violence against women affects 1 out of 3 women, in our country the recent Istat data (12/2022) show that 31.5% of women between 16 and 70 years of age have suffered some form of physical or sexual violence, and the most serious forms of violence are perpetrated by partners, relatives or friends.

Sport e Salute SpA could not remain indifferent and launched the initiative “A step against violence”. It is a Call for Tenders promoted and financed by the Company and born on 25 November on the occasion of a Team Building organized precisely on the World Day against violence against women. The employees, through their commitment, have given value to their steps and have “converted” them into a sum of € 15.000 to be donated to an organization that can operate in the front line for the defense of women’s rights.

In fact, the Call will donate this sum to the winner who will propose the best project aimed at sports activities for women who are victims of violence and abuse, not only physical but also psychological, and will allow them to obtain, through the value of sport, support to reintegrate into the social fabric with a renewed confidence in their abilities. Sport e Salute therefore believes in sport as a means of building a network of relationships and solidarity together such as to allow women to return to social life after the trauma suffered.

