The thief stopped by the policeman just out of the gym

Wrong place, wrong time. A 34-year-old man, a Chilean citizen, was arrested on Friday evening in Milan on charges of home burglary by a policeman off duty who had just left a gym in via Aosta.

The superintendent noticed the 34-year-old and an accomplice climbing over a fence with an iron bar in hand and clearly started following them. One of the two managed to lose track of himself, while the other was caught up and blocked in via Govone, on the corner with via Principe Eugenio.

The two, the policemen later ascertained, had just stolen a gold ring and bracelet – recovered – in an apartment in via Caracciolo. It is likely that they were then trying to strike again, in another house.



