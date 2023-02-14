Home Health The touching meeting between Andrea Maestrelli and his mother – Big Brother VIP
The touching meeting between Andrea Maestrelli and his mother – Big Brother VIP

The touching meeting between Andrea Maestrelli and his mother – Big Brother VIP

Very young but already with a touching story behind him, Andrea Maestrelli over the last few weeks he has repeatedly told his teammates about one of the toughest moments of his past.

The VIP lost his father when he was only thirteen and the disappearance of his most important point of reference was a decisive moment for his growth. ‘He had a brain tumor’ he says, recounting how much he suffered to see his father being sick, “Seeing him like this wasn’t life, I just wanted him to stop suffering.”

It wasn’t easy for Andrea to deal with the loss of his father and, after his death, he had to come to terms with the idea of ​​no longer having one of the most important people in his life by his side. “I would have liked to confront him, talk, share joys and sorrows” he says, recounting that he avoided talking about his loss for a long time to avoid pitying glances: “It is a key that I try to avoid because I remember as a child the eyes that looked at you with tenderness and that I would not have wanted”.

“The real strength of the family was my mother” continues Andrea, telling of how his mother took charge of the family alone, managing to never let him lack for anything. The former footballer concludes his story with the sweet memory of a car trip with his family. “I miss him” he says, remembering his father with shining eyes.

After such a touching and painful story for the VIP, it’s time to receive a beautiful caress from his mother, who arrives in the Cortiletto to surprise him.

“We had a lot of pain, but we had a wonderful life, both before and after” Mama Monia begins, adding sweetly: “What remains of dad is his smile, on your lips”. Mum Monia immediately complimented her son on the way he is living his experience in the House, proving to be a loyal friend and a wonderful person: “Enjoy all this with joy, do not worry about external judgment”.

Between tears of joy and a few good-natured reproaches, thanks to the meeting with his mother Andrea finds a smile and even such a painful memory becomes easier to deal with thanks to the closeness of a loved one.

