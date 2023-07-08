The Tour of Health – Medicine stops in Campobasso

(ANSA) – ROME, 07 JUL – The Tour della Salute stops in Campobasso, the traveling event which this year, from April to October, will cover the entire peninsula for the first time: 20 Italian squares, one for each Region, where you will have the opportunity to undergo free medical consultations.



Appointment on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July, in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele in Campobasso, from 10 to 13 and from 16 to 20. The event, promoted by Asc Activities Sportive Confederate, with the unconditional support of Eg Stada Group, aims to raise awareness of the importance of prevention and a healthy lifestyle. Over the next weekend, the center of Campobasso will be transformed into a sports and health village, within which, in addition to health checks, various activities will take place: from martial arts to Caribbean dances, passing through rhythmic gymnastics and artistic.



In the Screen Station, equipped with 6 clinics, it will be possible to undergo free check-ups and medical consultations, of a cardiological, dermatological, nutritional, audiometric and rheumatological type, cared for by specialists from the main scientific societies. In previous editions of the Tour, this made it possible to detect several cases of unsuspecting people, who thanks to the checks carried out in the Screen Station avoided potentially serious consequences. Another service is the Sportello d’Ascolto, which aims to respond to the increase in psychological disorders recorded in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: also in this case it will be possible to obtain a free consultation from specialists belonging to the Italian Federation of Psychologists . Among the novelties of this year there is also a counter in which veterinarians will operate, who will provide useful advice for recognizing the risk factors concerning pets. The Palco-ledwall, which will flank the Screen Station, is instead intended to host motor, sports and social activities. A series of training and information moments will also be held on the same stage, reserved for example for teaching maneuvers to clear the airways.



“This fifth edition of the Tour – notes the national president of Asc, Luca Stevanato – is generating contagious enthusiasm”. (HANDLE).



