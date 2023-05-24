The turning point of Sardinia passes through innovation and entrepreneurship (24/05/2023)

Then a rebuke to local politics, the great absentee: «I have to note the strategic absence of some regional councilors that we would have liked to hear. We must draw the consequences, politics must be reminded of its duties. It cannot escape the comparison. We want to be collaborative and contribute together to the reprogramming. If the intention of Sardinian politicians is to use us as mere suppliers of manpower, we must start thinking about actions to be carried out with a hard face and make ourselves respected».

“We call everyone to greater responsibility, we need to change with respect to a situation that is serious today and which tends to get worse”, he said instead Antonello Pilipresident of Federsolidarietà Sardegna, which counts 300 member cooperatives out of the 700 operating on the island. «The demographic winter in this region wipes out a municipality of 15,000 inhabitants every year and there is no policy to manage migratory flows or to provide services against depopulation: last year about 20,000 people died and just 7,000 were born. If we add the two thousand Sardinians who leave the island every year to look for work elsewhere, the negative balance is frightening. Where are the policies for children, for parenting, for the elderly? In Sardinia we have an aging rate of 241%: where do we want to go? We risk no longer having the workforce for strategic sectors such as the tertiary sector and agriculture. We want to build a new system of cooperation and welfare together with all the institutional actors (politics, credit institutions, the Church through the social pastoral care of work). Social cooperative enterprises today are forced to fight against an asphyxiating bureaucracy that does not stipulate and relaunch the agreements that allow social cooperatives to provide services to fragile citizens, due to health conditions, economic poverty and educational poverty. The deafening absence of an operational plan is evident, on which we have been given the opportunity to make a concrete contribution of analyzes and proposals, to guarantee social-health, social-welfare and socio-educational services in the communities. Our world, however, must increase its managerial, managerial and business management skills. Because it is true that in our hearts we want to help the most fragile, but we are always businesses. We need to have more impact where the rules of the game and people’s lives are decided. The search for dialogue has always distinguished us. Many decision-makers were missing today, but we will continue to favor concertation. If we are forced, however, we will not disdain forms of protest in the appropriate forums, even with demonstrations in the square. We claim for Sardinia the primacy of politics over administrative bureaucracy”.