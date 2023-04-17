«The Tuscan restaurateur refused me because I’m celiac»- breaking latest news

«No, we don’t admit celiacs here». The answer was abrupt and definitive enough to leave the interlocutor stunned. The Tuscan restaurateur didn’t even try to find a solution for the celiac client who already reported his condition on the phone and asked him for a table for ten people for dinner.

“I stayed baffled by the tone used, I couldn’t believe my ears, I really felt uncomfortable, I felt discriminated against – she says Valentina Leporati, known by many as Valentina Gluten Free, very popular on social media (almost 80,000 followers), where every day he leads a real battle to make celiac disease known and to fight ignorance. His outburst on social media garnered sympathy.

Celiac disease and prejudice

It’s thereat first time what happens to not being accepted in a club?

«To me yes, it is the first time ever that happens. But it doesn’t happen infrequently, unfortunately the prejudice against those suffering from celiac disease is quite widespread and often other people who follow me on social media tell me about unpleasant episodes at the restaurant. You should have heard angry tone of the restaurateur when I pointed out to him that there was a person with celiac disease at the table. He reiterated to me twice: “Here we do not admit celiacs”. no kindness, no attempt to find a solution for his part. Really speechless. In fact, I remained silent and hung up the phone»».

The “fear” of the restaurateur

Could it be that the restaurateur was afraid to say yes? Perhaps he was afraid of the word celiac disease?

«The problem it’s not not being able to offer a safe meal to those with non-traditional dietary needs, the problem is deny access to a restaurant to those who are just kindly asking for information. For those with celiac disease, the process of booking a restaurant is not easy because it means having to disclose your illness to find out if the restaurateur is available and prepared on the subject. This makes those with celiac disease feel exposed and at fault right from the start, therefore being answered “you are not accepted here, you cannot enter” is something brutal and violent. People are not informed, they don’t know that those who are celiac do not have a food allergy, but must only avoid taking gluten. Look, I really felt wound from that rejection without appeal. I too am in the food sector (Valentina has a bakery/pastry shop in Sarzana in Liguria ed) but I always try to be kind».