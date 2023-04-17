The appearance and feel are all interesting, iRocks M31R Bluetooth wireless three-mode lightweight gaming mouse hands-on play | 4Gamers

How to choose an easy-to-use mouse? It is nothing more than a comfortable grip, proper button configuration, moderate weight and volume, precise positioning and quick response.

Eric iRocks M31R wireless optical mouse is a brand new e-sports mouse that satisfies the above conditions and also comes with an appearance guarantee. It directly launches black and white two colors at one time, satisfying gamers who love deep black and white lovers.

The design of the M31R outer box is simple, and several key figures are clearly marked on the front.

This right-hand mouse is a three-mode product, which can be switched between 2.4G and Bluetooth wireless modes, and can also be connected to USB Type-C for wired use. The length of the mouse is 123mm, the width is 66.5mm, and the actual weight is 65.2g (excluding the USB receiver). Lightweight mice may feel a bit light when moving.

As for whether you like this kind of weight feeling, it is recommended to try it out in person before deciding.

Specifications and Features

The iRocks M31R is equipped with a Pixart PAW3395 sensor, which can support up to 26000 DPI, supports a maximum acceleration of 50G, and a maximum speed of 650 IPS sensors. It also has a built-in 500mAh capacity lithium battery. When the backlight is turned off, it can be used continuously for about 75 hours using a 2.4G connection. Hours, if you switch to a more power-saving Bluetooth connection, you can further increase the battery life to 105 hours, which can basically last for about two weeks and one charge or longer, which is quite enough.

This time iRocks M31R launched a total of black and white two-color with matte paint on the surface. Whether you like the black model that is low-key and calm and suitable for gaming atmosphere, or the elegant and simple white model, both are quite beautiful. It is worth mentioning that the M31R white model, It’s not a general pure white tone, but a little off-white color, which is more durable when paired with a matte finish, and it won’t get dirty easily.

Product model: IRM31R

Wired Interface: USB Wired

Wireless Interface: 2.4GHz & Bluetooth 5.0

Number of keys: 7 keys (left/center/right Kailh GM8.0 80 million times)

Sensor: PAW-3395

Resolution: 100 – 26000 dpi (software customizable)

Resolution default: 400/800/1600/2400/5000

Rate of return: 125/250/500/1000 Hz

Backlight: Wheel RGB backlight

Wireless transmission distance: 10M

Charging voltage: DC 5V

Charging interface: USB-C

Rechargeable lithium battery capacity: 500 mAh

Wire length: 180cm

Support application software setting

Product Dimensions: 123mm X 66.5mm X 40mm

Product weight: about 66 g

M31R Two-color three-view

Accessories include the mouse body, wireless receiver, USB-C mouse cable, USB-C to Type A extension connector, manual, and a replacement dark blue mouse foot patch.

There are preset gray foot stickers on the upper and lower ends of the bottom of the mouse (black M31R default mouse foot stickers are black), next to the sensor is a pairing button and a connection mode switch button, the middle of the connection mode switch button is off, and the upper part is Bluetooth mode, dial down to 2.4G wireless mode. Below the sensor is a storage slot for the USB receiver, hidden under the cover.

The left and right buttons of the mouse are separated, using Kaihua Kailh GM8.0 micro switch, with a lifespan of 80 million clicks, which can basically last until you want to change the mouse, and it should not fail. Normally, the durability is not high. question. There are two buttons behind the middle mouse button scroll wheel that can quickly adjust the DPI, and two side buttons on the side of the mouse, a total of seven buttons design, and supports custom buttons and macro functions.

The left and right keys of the M31R have a light touch and clear paragraphs. When triggered, the switch sound is crisp and the rebound speed is also fast. It is very useful for playing shooting games. The lines on both sides of the mouse body are obviously retracted, so that players can hold the mouse firmly with the thumb, ring finger and little finger.

There is a USB Tupe-C interface on the front of the mouse for wired connection.

The scroll wheel, which looks like a car tire, has a herringbone shape (in fact, it is more like a wave breaking block shape😆). The texture can increase the anti-slip, and the design has a sense of step when rolling, and the sense of step is also clear when pressed.

With a normal hand grip, the thumb is just slightly attached to the lower edge of the side button, which can be pressed and triggered quickly when in use. The side button is obviously more Q-degree than the left and right buttons, and the rebound is quite crisp.

Three-mode connection, convenient for home use or taking out

As a three-mode wireless mouse, the M31R mouse can support high-performance wireless 2.4G or Bluetooth modules, and USB wired transmission in three modes. For daily use, it is recommended to use USB wired or 2.4G wireless mode. It is more convenient to switch to Bluetooth mode when carrying it out and using it with other devices.

The signal transmission that many shooting game players are most concerned about, M31R adopts the current common extension receiver solution, install the USB receiver to the extension adapter and place it on the table close to the mouse, so that the mouse and the receiver can be shortened The problem of too far away, to avoid possible stuttering and delay during mouse operation.

Taking the current wireless mouse as an example, the M31R’s 2.4G wireless transmission signal is more stable and has lower latency than previous wireless mice. After plugging the receiver into the test platform separated by the partition board, the 2.4G signal of the two wireless gaming mice at hand has begun to be intermittent, but the M31R is still transmitting stably and the signal is accurate, which is quite good.

M31R also has a dedicated software interface to set and adjust DPI, key functions, macro functions, and RGB backlight effects. The remaining battery power of the mouse itself can also be viewed in the software. In addition, fine-tuning of button response time, mouse return rate, elevation setting, and linear control can all be adjusted in the software.

Frequently used configuration files can be stored through the built-in memory of the mouse, and it supports plug-and-play, which is convenient for players to use on different computers.

Summarize

As iRocks’ new three-mode wireless gaming mouse, the M31R is more advanced than ever in terms of packaging, appearance design, material selection, and supporting software. It is designed for the right hand and has a medium-sized mouse. Good control in grip or tummy grip.

After talking about the advantages, of course, we must also talk about two points that can be improved in future products.

First of all, since the dedicated software has been launched, it is recommended to indicate the power level more clearly on the desktop system bar. Although charging is not frequent, it is more reassuring to be able to directly see the power status without entering the software😝

Second, although the USB receiver storage slot at the bottom of the mouse is protected by a seemingly thoughtful outer cover to prevent the USB receiver from falling during carrying and transportation, in fact, the slot is directly made into a magnetic suction type or a tenon Fixed, it solves the problem of the USB receiver falling off. Without the cover, in addition to saving the steps of opening and closing the cover, the cover will not be lost.

In all fairness, as a three-mode wireless mouse within 2,000 yuan, the M31R has a good performance in all aspects. The grip, keystroke feel and rebound response are not bad, and the three-mode switching operation is also very smooth. It is about 65g Looking at the weight of the three-mode wireless gaming mouse currently on the market, although it is not the lightest, the weight and feel are still among the best. It is recommended for players to include it as an option for future gaming mouse purchases.

Model: Lun Lun