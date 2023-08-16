The World Summit on Traditional Medicine: Exploring the Role and Opportunities in Global Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) will be hosting the World Summit on Traditional Medicine in Gandhinagar, India, starting from tomorrow. The summit will focus on exploring the role of traditional medicine in addressing global health challenges and the opportunities it presents. Notably, G20 health ministers, as well as scientists and experts, will be in attendance to lead discussions on research, policy, innovation, and biodiversity in the field of traditional medicine.

Traditional and complementary medicine has become well-established in many parts of the world, playing a significant role in the culture, health, and well-being of various communities. In some countries, it even constitutes a substantial portion of the healthcare sector’s economy and serves as the only available source of medical care for millions of individuals.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasized that traditional medicine can play a crucial role in achieving the goal of universal health coverage and addressing global health-related objectives. This importance has only been further highlighted amidst the disruptions caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

At the summit, participants will delve into topics such as traditional medicine research and evaluation, including the development of a global research agenda and priorities in traditional medicine. The discussions will also center around the challenges and opportunities in the field, drawing from 25 years of traditional medicine research. Notably, the summit will feature presentations on systematic reviews of traditional medicine and health, clinical effectiveness evidence maps, and a global artificial intelligence research map on traditional medicine.

The results and findings presented at the summit will provide valuable insights into the current state and potential of traditional medicine in the context of global health. The event aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration among experts, with the ultimate goal of enhancing healthcare outcomes worldwide.

The World Summit on Traditional Medicine is poised to make a significant impact on the future of healthcare, offering a platform for exploring the potential of traditional medicine in addressing pressing health challenges and promoting holistic well-being.

