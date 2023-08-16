The natives of Quibdó are not called “quibdoseños”

Francisco Moreno Mosquera

Curiosities of Chocó

By Francisco Moreno Mosquera

Gentiles are words that apply to the natives or residents of a country, region, or city. For example, Colombian, Chocoano, Cali.

Generally these are formed by the endings ano (bogotano, pereirano), eño (antioqueño, istmineño), es (cundinamarqués, cordobés). Other less common endings are ita (Israelite, manizalita), ero (barranquillero, acandilero), ense (tolimense, andagoyense).

It is notorious the fact that in the case of the department of Chocó ALL municipalities form their gentilicio with the ending eño (condoteño, tadoseño, bagadoseño, noviteño, nuquiseño, certegueño, etc), with only three exceptions: Litoral del San Juan (litoralense ), Sipí (sipian) and Acandí (chandelier).

For this reason, it is natural that if anyone in Colombia is asked what a native of Quibdó is called, they would answer without hesitation: “quibdoseño”.

But it happens that for the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language (RAE) it is not like that. This entity, the highest regulatory body for the language, does not register the word “quibdoseño” in its official dictionary, but rather “quibdoano”; that is, according to the Academy, those born in the capital of Chocó are not “quibdoseños” but “quibdoanos”.

It is strange that the illustrious academics of our beautiful Spanish language, when preparing their dictionary, not only have not observed the general linguistic rule on the formation of the demonyms of the geographical regions of Chocó, but have not accepted the word used by the speakers of an entire linguistic community, who are the ones who ultimately dictate the way the language is used.

