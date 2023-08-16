Home » The natives of Quibdó are not called “quibdoseños”
News

The natives of Quibdó are not called “quibdoseños”

by admin
The natives of Quibdó are not called “quibdoseños”

Francisco Moreno Mosquera

Curiosities of Chocó

By Francisco Moreno Mosquera

Gentiles are words that apply to the natives or residents of a country, region, or city. For example, Colombian, Chocoano, Cali.

Generally these are formed by the endings ano (bogotano, pereirano), eño (antioqueño, istmineño), es (cundinamarqués, cordobés). Other less common endings are ita (Israelite, manizalita), ero (barranquillero, acandilero), ense (tolimense, andagoyense).

It is notorious the fact that in the case of the department of Chocó ALL municipalities form their gentilicio with the ending eño (condoteño, tadoseño, bagadoseño, noviteño, nuquiseño, certegueño, etc), with only three exceptions: Litoral del San Juan (litoralense ), Sipí (sipian) and Acandí (chandelier).

For this reason, it is natural that if anyone in Colombia is asked what a native of Quibdó is called, they would answer without hesitation: “quibdoseño”.

But it happens that for the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language (RAE) it is not like that. This entity, the highest regulatory body for the language, does not register the word “quibdoseño” in its official dictionary, but rather “quibdoano”; that is, according to the Academy, those born in the capital of Chocó are not “quibdoseños” but “quibdoanos”.

It is strange that the illustrious academics of our beautiful Spanish language, when preparing their dictionary, not only have not observed the general linguistic rule on the formation of the demonyms of the geographical regions of Chocó, but have not accepted the word used by the speakers of an entire linguistic community, who are the ones who ultimately dictate the way the language is used.

See also  Latina: 15-year-old footballer dies of illness during training

READ MORE CURIOSITIES ABOUT CHOCÓ IN THIS LINK: https://www.autoreseditores.com/libro/16812/francisco-moreno-mosquera/75-curiosidades-del-choco.html

You may also like

Hebi City Optimizes Business Environment: Achievements and Highlights...

New website released: The countdown is on: Smartbroker...

Mice plundered the fields in Bursa! – Bursa...

Why Chicagoans are Flocking to Cape Coral, Florida

A man was found dead in Valledupar with...

Expansion of Education in Xixian New District: 123...

Immobilienservice Naumann GmbH: Additional costs when buying a...

Dawn operation against drug dealers in Mersin

Mara Salvatrucha (MS13) Leader Sentenced to 634 Years...

Strong economic slowdown in Colombia, construction decreased 3.7%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy