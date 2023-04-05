Open letter «We are writing this letter because since August we, like many other teams, have been forced to reduce training sessions because the gym in Via Giulini is closed»

«To the attention of the mayor and the municipal administration. We are the 2008 under 16 volleyball team of Polisportiva Comense. We are writing this letter because since August we, like many other teams, have been forced to reduce training sessions because the gym in Via Giulini is closed.

We know that we need to make the fire adjustment, even if so far we have always managed to keep the gym open by making exceptions signed by the mayor. We know that a call has been missing since, in 2020, Como basketball stopped managing the gym.

However, we loudly ask for the resolution of these problems and the immediate reopening in order not to miss further training sessions that are fundamental for individual and team growth. We expect it above all from a mayor (with responsibility for sport) who has long underlined his willingness to deal with the problem, and who always talks about his past sporting activities.

We live this sport with great passion and we believe it is a pity not to be able to play it to the maximum of our possibilities due to a ban or a fire-fighting adaptation”.