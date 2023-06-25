«The youtuber arrested too late»

For those passing by the flowerbed set up in memory of the child, between via di Macchia Saponara and via Archelao di Mileto, the house arrests arrived “too late” and, according to some, only thanks to media pressure: “If there hadn’t been cameras wouldn’t have given him even those – claims Giovanna, who works as a janitor in a school in the area -. The shameful thing is this.”

“Too many nine days to stop the driver”

Even for an acquaintance of Manuel’s family, who has been returning to the scene of the accident for days to bring a flower and say a silent prayer, the measure was triggered because “the rumor began to spread that the youtubers had gone abroad, and that therefore they could have escaped without anyone saying anything to them». «I don’t know where they were, if in Casal Palocco or elsewhere – clarifies the girl, who prefers to remain anonymous -. All I know is that it shouldn’t have taken nine days to stop whoever was driving that damn car. Not only because of what happened to Manuel, but also because he poses a public danger.”

According to Daniele D., 22, who works not far from the intersection where Manuel died, Di Pietro’s arrest “is minimal: it seemed obvious to me – he says, looking at the many gifts left for the child – . Every time we come here it’s a stab, we’re all traumatized.”

“No extenuating circumstances”

It cannot be otherwise when a five-year-old boy dies. But, Barbara recalls, it could have been anyone among them: «Youtubers played Russian roulette – she explains -. It could have happened to an elderly person or a young couple: it happened to a child just out of kindergarten. As the mother of a child their age, I hope they carry it with them forever. Today, life is given too little value and there are too few consequences for those who take it away. Whether voluntary or by road, it makes no difference to me: a murder is a murder. As far as I’m concerned, they should have arrested him the same day and put the others under house arrest. There is no justification or mitigating factor for such a thing.”

“Domiciliary in the villa with pool”

Ten days after the accident, there are still those who cannot hold back their tears in front of the expanse of flowers and cuddly toys: “It’s about time”, comments in a faint voice those who weren’t already aware of the arrest of the leader of the TheBorderline.

On neighborhood social groups, the reactions to the news of Di Pietro’s arrest were fiery. For many users, house arrest is not enough: “Too little for what he has done,” attacks Alessandra. “There is a difference between those who are under house arrest in 20 square meters of home and those who have a villa with a swimming pool,” writes Paolo. “They should rot in prison,” Pamela adds.

The mini-mayor: “A cross-section of society that we don’t like”

Mario Falconi, president of Municipality X, hopes that “justice will prevail, which in this country is not always certain”. «This boy – commented the mini mayor of Ostia – will pay and it is right that he pays, but we should all ask ourselves how much responsibility we have as a society for the way he was raised. I know it’s a bitter consideration, but it has to be done: this story offers a cross-section of our society that we don’t like, but with which we must necessarily deal”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

