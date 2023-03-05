Just raise your eyes to the sky, even shortly after sunset, to see the two brightest planets in the firmament very close to each other.
We are talking about what astronomers call the “kiss” between two stars in the sky. In the evenings of Wednesday 1 e Thursday 2 March, Jupiter and Venus they were the absolute protagonists of a fantastic and breathtaking meeting.
We offer you the VIDEO above.
What you have seen called planetary conjunction and it occurs when two planets seem to approach each other, almost touching (but in reality they are very far away).
Therefore, always keep your eyes on the sky to enjoy this magnificent show.