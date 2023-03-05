Home Health there is a show going on in the sky and we can still see it! Video
Health

there is a show going on in the sky and we can still see it! Video

by admin

The March sky opened immediately with what is already in place and which will be one of the most spectacular astronomical phenomena of the year.

Just raise your eyes to the sky, even shortly after sunset, to see the two brightest planets in the firmament very close to each other.
We are talking about what astronomers call the “kiss” between two stars in the sky. In the evenings of Wednesday 1 e Thursday 2 March, Jupiter and Venus they were the absolute protagonists of a fantastic and breathtaking meeting.
We offer you the VIDEO above.

What you have seen called planetary conjunction and it occurs when two planets seem to approach each other, almost touching (but in reality they are very far away).

Jupiter and Venus very close
And it’s not over! Even in the next few daysIndeed, we will be able to observe the two planets very close to each other, although they are gradually moving away. Of the two, Venus is the brighter.
Therefore, always keep your eyes on the sky to enjoy this magnificent show.

See also  Nobody knows, but these 5 foods can cause a "hangover": the list

You may also like

In Sicily, health care is at great risk

Fiorentina-Milan 2-1: Nico Gonzalez and Jovic bring down...

Avoid long waiting times for surgery appointments: Have...

BTp Italia in a few clicks. The procedure...

How to (re)discover your inner strength

Paleo and keto diets are also bad for...

Nico Gonzalez and Jovic brother Pioli

Germany and France agree to work closely together...

The new slimming trend is a Tanta Salute...

Healthy sleep|Dosing the right amount of sleep |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy