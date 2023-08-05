These fruit trees, ornamental shrubs and hedge plants need summer pruning!

Whether as a growth brake, for care or to promote fruiting: Many trees and shrubs need summer pruning. This is not a strong pruning, which is prohibited nationwide until October because of the nature conservation law, but a caring cut. You can find out which trees and shrubs to prune in August and what should be taken into account in the article.

Which shrubs to cut in summer? With these fruit trees you have to grab the scissors now!

Not all fruit trees need a summer pruning, but the next species will benefit from it. This keeps the growth compact and ensures that all branches, leaves and fruits get enough sunlight. This shortens the ripening period and the trees are less likely to fall victim to bacteria and fungi. In addition, targeted pruning measures can promote renewed sprouting and the formation of fruit shoots.

Summer pruning for the apple tree

A caring pruning in early to mid-August is optimal for the apple tree. This gives the wood enough time to recover and prepare for the coming autumn. Shoots that grow inwards or upwards are removed. Weak, one-year-old branches are also cut off. Ultimately, the pruning should allow air to circulate freely between the branches, allowing the leaves and fruit to dry faster after a rainstorm.

Shorten sweet cherries after the end of the harvest season

In contrast to the other fruit trees in this list, the sweet cherry also tolerates heavy pruning. In August, however, the crown in particular is brought into the right shape. The branches are cut at an angle so that rainwater can drain off and the miracles heal faster.

Cutting pears: caring cut in midsummer

Pear trees are pruned after the end of the vegetation phase, i.e. around the beginning to mid-August. This prevents late budding before the beginning of autumn and cuts can heal better. Attempts are made to remove ailing shoots and to shape the crown of the tree. A strong pruning is out of the question, because that would weaken the fruit tree.

Which shrubs to cut in summer? walnut tree

August is the best time to prune a walnut tree. The tree grows very quickly, but a topiary is useless. However, it will promote renewed, stronger budding next spring and is therefore pointless. Instead, you should thin out the crown of the tree and completely remove part of the shoots.

Peach tree needs pruning in August

The peach tree is one of those shrubs that cannot do without an annual summer pruning. Thanks to targeted pruning measures, the tree is rejuvenated. All shoots that do not bear fruit are removed. You try to thin out the crown so that all branches and fruits get enough direct sunlight. The crown is then shaped into a plate. Even lignified shoots are completely removed.

Cut espalier fruit in summer

Trellis fruit cannot cope without a training cut in summer. Depending on the type of fruit, different pruning measures are taken:

In the case of pears, the tip of the fruit shoots is snapped off or cut off. With espalier apples, remove the superfluous shoots that do not bear fruit and only shade the other branches.

Which shrubs do you prune in summer?

In summer, not only trees are pruned, but also certain shrubs. We list the trees and explain which care measures are necessary.

Trim and shape panicle hydrangeas

Panicle hydrangeas are actually cut in the spring. But if you missed the right time, you have a second chance in late summer and autumn. Panicle hydrangeas are not sensitive to frost and even if they are cut in October, there is rarely if any frost damage. In August, the hydrangea can be shortened by a third. This cut is only suitable for young plants.

Older panicle hydrangeas that need a strong pruning are only cut in October because of the nature conservation law.

Rejuvenate bush roses

The right time for a caring pruning of bush roses is spring. Then you can also rejuvenate old plants. In late summer to early autumn, the faded leaves are removed. This prevents the formation of infructescence and the plant instead saves energy for the winter months. Dead branches, bare and sickly shoots are also cut off.

Cut summer raspberries now

The summer raspberries are cut after the end of the harvest season. The plant is thinned out and shortened by a third. The shoots that have already been harvested can be cut off close to the ground.

Rejuvenate old hibiscus bushes in August

If the hibiscus is not cut back annually, the flowering will decrease after a few years. To save the plant, it is severely pruned back in spring. The shrub will then have formed new shoots by August – now is the right time to thin it out a bit.

Which climbing plants do you cut in late summer?

Most climbing plants can do without a summer pruning. However, there are two exceptions, which should be cut in August and September. The first is wild Winewhere the optimal time for a grooming cut is between August and September.

Wisteria needs a summer pruning

Wisteria also needs a summer cut. The side shoots in particular are shortened somewhat. Older shrubs also remove the flower heads after they have faded.

Nurturing and topiary for these hedge plants

Most hedge plants are cut in early spring. However, there are two exceptions that require a summer pruning to get through the winter well.

Hornbeam hedges are brought into the desired shape by mid-August. Then ailing shoots are also removed. Yew hedges also require pruning and trimming in summer. Then the plants are shortened and thinned out.

Hedgerows provide food and nesting opportunities for numerous species of birds. Therefore, all heavy pruning is strictly prohibited until October. However, self-maintenance pruning measures should be carried out very carefully. One should always check the hedge for nesting birds first to avoid injuring the chicks. Incidentally, the same applies to all larger shrubs – always check first for nesting sites and only then make pruning measures.

