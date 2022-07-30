These fruits are the ones you should eat in case you have digestive problems or digestive slowdown. Fruit is one of the best things you can eat if you have difficulty digesting food as it is high in soluble fiber which the body absorbs easily. The fibers pass through the system and then reach the end of the intestine: and this is where they transform into good bacteria. The latter ferment the fiber and activate enzymes that help break down the proteins present in the rest of the diet.

These fruits are best for promoting digestion

Digestion is a very complex process and it is important that it goes smoothly. Fortunately, there are 7 fruits that have been shown to be excellent for promoting digestion and reducing the symptoms of indigestion. Their main quality is that they do not cause swelling and cramps and are an excellent source of vitamin A, which supports the immune system, and vitamin B6, which helps break down proteins and regulate the nervous system.

These fruits help in the digestion phase:

avocado;

banana;

berries;

kiwi;

mango;

melon;

orange and grapefruit.

Avocado is a fantastic source of healthy fats that help reduce inflammation in the body and keep the digestive system healthy. This can help prevent blood sugar spikes that lead to bloating, cramps, and nausea. Avocado is also an excellent source of fiber, which serves to nourish the good bacteria in the digestive system and improve nutrient absorption.

Bananas are an ideal fruit to help calm stomach upsets and promote gut health. They are rich in pectin, a soluble fiber that comes from inside the banana. This pectin is great for bulking stools, helping to regulate the bowel, and preventing constipation. They are also rich in potassium, vitamin B6 and manganese.

Berries are rich in antioxidants, flavonoids and anthocyanins, excellent for reducing body inflammation and for promoting regular bowel movements and reducing cramps. They’re great as a snack on their own, but they’re also delicious mixed with yogurt and granola for an easy and tasty breakfast. Yogurt is an excellent source of probiotics, useful for promoting healthy digestion.

Kiwis are also rich in vitamin C, which helps reduce inflammation in the body, and vitamin A, which supports the immune system. They are also an excellent source of potassium and help regulate heart rate and blood pressure. Mango is a sweet and delicious tropical fruit. Like kiwifruit, it is rich in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin A and vitamin B6.

Melons are a source of vitamin A, manganese, which is useful for maintaining healthy tissues and bones, and dietary fiber, which promotes the growth of good bacteria in the intestine. In addition, they are very moisturizing, which is especially useful in the summer. Oranges and grapefruits are citrus fruits that are an excellent source of vitamin C and potassium, which help regulate heart rate and blood pressure.