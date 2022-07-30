In Rivarolo an event to celebrate the Corsa rosa two months later: the prizes of the various initiatives were also delivered

RIVAROLO Canavese

Two months after the historic day of Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne, 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia 2022, the organizing committee of the event wanted to thank all those who contributed to the success of what, unanimously, was recognized as a day of success.

joy and satisfaction

“A Giro di Grazie” closed the circle that had ideally opened on March 26 in Piazza Garibaldi, with the arrival of the Endless Trophy, brought to the stage by Franco Balmamion, the only Canavese who can boast his name engraved on the symbol of Pink stroke. At that time, expectation and trepidation were the protagonists, on Wednesday joy and satisfaction. «It was a great success – reiterated the dindaco of Rivarolo Alberto Rostagno – and the“ Thank you! ” today is a duty, addressed to all those who have contributed to the success of this event ». Words then reiterated by Giacomino Martinetto, president of the Francone Velodrome and head of the stage committee, by Helen Ghirmu, Rivarolo’s councilor for sport who allowed herself to be absorbed by this “pink commitment” to which she dedicated herself without saving and by all those who happened on stage. During the afternoon, the businesses that participated in the contest “Showcases and delights in pink”, which involved traders and exhibitors in the city, were also awarded prizes.

the winners

The social prizes went to “I dolci di Elisa” and to Mobilificio Bertinatti, while the jury chose Marco Nicolino’s Buono e sano ice cream parlors and “Enrietto – Il latte a gelato” and “La cantina dello Zio Tom”. A special prize was finally awarded to the owner of “Alimentari Barbera”, who set up the first showcase to participate in the competition. During the ceremony, the images of May 22 scrolled on the screen installed on the stage: a sea of ​​people, a Rivarolo dressed in pink, flashes of running, solidarity and passion. The summary of moments destined to remain in the memory of those who lived them. “A day made possible – as pointed out by Alberto Avetta present on behalf of the Region – by a mix of passion, determination, competence, courage and a pinch of balanced recklessness that is the basis of every enterprise”.

back to running

And, at the end of the “Giro di Grazie”, a surprise could not be missing, announced by Rostagno and Sonia Cambursano, Mayor of Strambino and metropolitan councilor: “Cycling will soon return to the streets of Rivarolo: a race will be held on Wednesday 7 September” type track “, on the city circuit, reserved for youth categories (Beginners, Students and Juniors), which will be preceded by a challenge between the local administrators, who for once will compete not on political issues and budgets, but with shorts and shoes, trying to win not one more vote, but a few seconds less than the opponents ». The “type track” is a cycling race that takes place on a flat city circuit in which the technical regulation of the track is in force; the Rivarolo race will be held on a 1400 meter track, with a number of laps that will vary according to the categories. The competitive appointment will start at 8 pm, the one reserved for administrators at 7 pm.

