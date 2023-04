Original column

4CSUwCwHIPD article French Finance Minister supports Macron, the EU cannot be at the mercy of others world.huanqiu.com

4CSTk6y25do article Brazilian President Lula sets off for a state visit to China world.huanqiu.com

4CSRJOu9bW1 article Consumer Expo enhances enterprises’ confidence in China‘s consumer market world.huanqiu.com

4CSGDN2q8Yw article Abe sent the club, Trump is ready to hand it in world.huanqiu.com

4CSGH1ZsAa3 article Musk whitewashed the “w” of the company’s Twitter logo world.huanqiu.com