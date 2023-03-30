Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Prince Harry has accused Buckingham Palace of having withheld information about telephone tapping by the press “for a long time”.

Harry and the wiretaps, everything that transpired

This new detail on the turbulent and often conflicting relationship between the Duke of Sussex eh Windsor emerged during the hearings in the High Court of London for the legal action brought by half a dozen VIPs, including the second son of King Charles III, against the editorial group Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), which publishes the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, denounced before the British justice for alleged “serious” illegal interceptions.

The document

In a document presented by Harry’s lawyers to the court, we read that the Palace had withheld that information for a quiet life and to avoid possible legal action taken against the media by the prince. “This has only become clear in recent years – the duke’s document continues – after I brought forward a legal action on my own”.

The defense of the Mail

After two days in the courtroom today, the prince preferred not to appear, also because the Mail group defended itself against accusations made by VIPs against the alleged illegal methods used to gather information. Adrian Beltrami, one of the lawyers of the ANL, “rejected the charges in their entirety” stating that they were presented too late. He cited a law that requires plaintiffs to file privacy claims within six years of the time they arise.

