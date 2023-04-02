After the words released to the Corriere della Sera per scale back the scope of its release on the partisan action of via Rasella («I didn’t want to make a controversy, I assumed that it was understood that those killed soldiers were Nazis, if I wanted I could have said that the heroic gesture of Unless Purchasedand that two unarmed civilians also died due to the action of the partisans»), Ignatius LaRussa he goes back to the case he made rise of Jewish community, Anpi, oppositions and virtually all historians and commentators. AND apologizes.

The president of the Senate – who had defined «semi-retired musicians» the soldiers of the Bozen battalion and an “inglorious” action by the partisans which led to the reprisal with the massacre of the Fosse Ardeatine, which he obviously strongly condemned – he had very few voices in his defense from his majority, indeed, the sky blue Mule and the Northern League Continuation they pointed out how it was about an inopportune exit. However, there have been many resignation requests and a polemic of very high tones.

Thus the president of Palazzo Madama was forced to go back on his words and act reverse, while reiterating how the meaning of his exit was not polemical, but aimed instead – his parents explain – precisely at restoring peace. And she also did it to appease one Giorgia Meloni very angry from the very first moment for the exit of her loyalist, e in pressing on him to close as soon as possible a case that can do a lot of harm to the government, all the more ahead of April 25th when the oppositions could do battle. On the other hand, the Pd secretary Schlein has already announced it: "We will not allow the right to rewrite history: it will be a Liberation Day of struggle and mobilization".

«I was wrong – then writes La Russa in the early afternoon in a note – not to underline that the Germans killed in via Rasella were Nazi soldiers, but I thought it was obvious and obvious as well as well known». Then the self-clarification on the nature of the soldiers’ duties: «I don’t know if it actually is the news is wrongpublished several times and taken for granted by me, that the South Tyrolean reservists employed in the German police were also part of the military band of the corps». And here the apologies: «Without prejudice to the people who have commented speciously and in bad faith, I want instead to apologize to those who, even on the strength of imprecise reports, have nevertheless found reasons to feel offended».

If that seems to be enough for allies — Antonio Tajani says that «this is not the time to make historical debates: fascism died in 1945. The Resistance is everyone’s heritage, there’s no need to politicize it» — it’s not enough for the opposition at all. Starting with the leader of the Democratic Party Elly Schleinaccording to which La Russa «doesn’t have the right characteristics» to be president of the Senate: «Apologies are not enough because every day we hear very serious statements from people with important positions”. And if the entire Democratic Party is found in the words of the secretary, as well as Fratoianni and Bonelli, Joseph Conte (M5S) seems disconsolate: «Boutade are not acceptable. He should have resigned many times already. We trust that he will continue in his role with responsibility ». Incandescent climate. Lucio Malán (FdI) reacts to the comment of the former CGIL secretary of Bologna Danilo Groups (for which «too few were drawn up in 1945…»): «He hopes for the killing of political opponents, at least in the past…».