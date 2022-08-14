Home Health Thinking too tired and toxic substances accumulate in the brain. Expert advice: rest and sleep
Thinking too tired and toxic substances accumulate in the brain. Expert advice: rest and sleep

Thinking too tired and toxic substances accumulate in the brain. Expert advice: rest and sleep

Research –

So, according to experts, it would be better not to make important decisions when you are fatigued: in these cases the brain tends to prefer options that offer quick rewards and with little effort. The researchers, led by

Anthony Wiehler

to complete the study, they used the

magnetic resonance spectroscopy

(Mrs.) Let’s go

monitored brain activity over the course of a working day

. Fatigue emerged especially in the groups of workers most engaged in mental activities. In spite of what one might think, not only those who work in the office are meant, but also athletes are involved in this phenomenon: they suffer not only from physical fatigue, but above all mental fatigue due to the strong concentration that is needed for competitions. Experts found that these people had higher levels of a molecule called

glutamate

in the area of

prefrontal cortex

.

The authors of the study

so,

also based on the results of previous studies

they claim it is

the accumulation of glutamate is responsible for the sense of fatigue

. The molecule makes

the most difficult cognitive control after a working day is mentally tough.

“Rest and sleep” –

“Our results show that

cognitive work results in a true functional alteration

“, he comments

Mathias Pessiglione

, one of the authors of the study. “So fatigue would be a signal that makes us stop working to preserve the integrity of brain functioning. Unfortunately – continues Pessiglione – I don’t think there is a way to get around this limitation of our brain. I would recommend the old remedy:

See also  When to eat blackberries to lower the glycemic index? Grandma's trick

rest and sleep

. There is much evidence, in fact, indicating that the

glutamate is eliminated during sleep.

