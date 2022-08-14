Research –
So, according to experts, it would be better not to make important decisions when you are fatigued: in these cases the brain tends to prefer options that offer quick rewards and with little effort. The researchers, led by
Anthony Wiehler
to complete the study, they used the
magnetic resonance spectroscopy
(Mrs.) Let’s go
monitored brain activity over the course of a working day
. Fatigue emerged especially in the groups of workers most engaged in mental activities. In spite of what one might think, not only those who work in the office are meant, but also athletes are involved in this phenomenon: they suffer not only from physical fatigue, but above all mental fatigue due to the strong concentration that is needed for competitions. Experts found that these people had higher levels of a molecule called
glutamate
in the area of
prefrontal cortex
.
The authors of the study
so,
also based on the results of previous studies
they claim it is
the accumulation of glutamate is responsible for the sense of fatigue
. The molecule makes
the most difficult cognitive control after a working day is mentally tough.
“Rest and sleep” –
“Our results show that
cognitive work results in a true functional alteration
“, he comments
Mathias Pessiglione
, one of the authors of the study. “So fatigue would be a signal that makes us stop working to preserve the integrity of brain functioning. Unfortunately – continues Pessiglione – I don’t think there is a way to get around this limitation of our brain. I would recommend the old remedy:
rest and sleep
. There is much evidence, in fact, indicating that the