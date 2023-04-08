3
news-txt”>
(ANSA) – MILAN, 08 APR – The personal doctor of Silvio Berlusconi and head of intensive care, Alberto Zangrillo, has arrived at San Raffaele. The professor reached the hospital around 8.30 and went down to the wards without making any statements. We are waiting to see if a medical bulletin on the former prime minister’s health will be released during the day. (HANDLE).
