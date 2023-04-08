Home Health Third night in hospital for Berlusconi, Zangrillo is in the ward – Last Hour
(ANSA) – MILAN, 08 APR – The personal doctor of Silvio Berlusconi and head of intensive care, Alberto Zangrillo, has arrived at San Raffaele. The professor reached the hospital around 8.30 and went down to the wards without making any statements. We are waiting to see if a medical bulletin on the former prime minister’s health will be released during the day. (HANDLE).

