Whether it’s a light strawberry cake, juicy brownies or crunchy biscuits – delicious desserts sweeten our day and make us happy. And as the saying goes – there is always room in the stomach for dessert, right? A piece of chocolate cake in particular is the perfect accompaniment to afternoon coffee. Home-baked food always tastes best, but what if time is short and you’re hungry? Then we’ll bake an eat-you-stupid chocolate cake! The preparation is super easy and absolutely everyone will succeed perfectly! Don’t believe us? Then read on and save our recipe for easy chocolate cake. So let’s go – get to the oven and enjoy it!
Eat yourself stupid chocolate cake recipe
Our eat-you-stupid recipes taste heavenly and are a real blessing when you need something quick during the week. Wonderfully moist, super chocolaty and easy to make – this eat-you-silly chocolate cake is sure to become the new favorite of the whole family!
Ingredients
- 170 grams of wheat flour
- 220 grams of butter, at room temperature
- 160 grams of brown sugar
- 5 Owner
- 20 grams of cocoa powder
- 1 packet of vanilla sugar
- 50ml milk
- 1/2 package baking powder
- A pinch of salt
- 50 grams of dark chocolate, chopped into small pieces
preparation
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a springform pan with baking paper.
- Place the butter, sugar, and vanilla sugar in a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer until fluffy, 3-4 minutes.
- Add eggs one at a time and mix for another 3 minutes.
- Mix the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder in a separate bowl and add to the egg mixture alternately with the milk.
- Stir until smooth and finally fold in the chopped chocolate.
- Pour the batter into the springform pan and bake for 35-40 minutes.
- Allow to cool completely and voilà – your eat-you-silly chocolate cake is done!
Refine the chocolate cake
What we love about eat-you-stupid chocolate cake? The recipe is super simple and you can easily experiment with the ingredients. Here are a few ideas on how you could refine the chocolate cake.
- Make a custard glaze by preparing 3 packets of chocolate pudding with 1 liter of milk. After boiling, add about 40 grams of butter and mix everything well until you get a smooth mass. Spread it over the cooled chocolate cake and let it set in the fridge.
- Add some chopped nuts of your choice to the batter for a slightly crunchy touch.
- Or how about complementing the chocolate cake with strawberries or other fruits for a light spring dessert.
- To make the eat-you-stupid chocolate cake even chocolatier, add 20-30 grams of Nutella to the dough.