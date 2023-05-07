This is the easiest cake ever

Whether it’s a light strawberry cake, juicy brownies or crunchy biscuits – delicious desserts sweeten our day and make us happy. And as the saying goes – there is always room in the stomach for dessert, right? A piece of chocolate cake in particular is the perfect accompaniment to afternoon coffee. Home-baked food always tastes best, but what if time is short and you’re hungry? Then we’ll bake an eat-you-stupid chocolate cake! The preparation is super easy and absolutely everyone will succeed perfectly! Don’t believe us? Then read on and save our recipe for easy chocolate cake. So let’s go – get to the oven and enjoy it!

Eat yourself stupid chocolate cake recipe

Our eat-you-stupid recipes taste heavenly and are a real blessing when you need something quick during the week. Wonderfully moist, super chocolaty and easy to make – this eat-you-silly chocolate cake is sure to become the new favorite of the whole family!

Ingredients

170 grams of wheat flour

220 grams of butter, at room temperature

160 grams of brown sugar

5 Owner

20 grams of cocoa powder

1 packet of vanilla sugar

50ml milk

1/2 package baking powder

A pinch of salt

50 grams of dark chocolate, chopped into small pieces

preparation

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a springform pan with baking paper.

Place the butter, sugar, and vanilla sugar in a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer until fluffy, 3-4 minutes.

Add eggs one at a time and mix for another 3 minutes.

Mix the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder in a separate bowl and add to the egg mixture alternately with the milk.

Stir until smooth and finally fold in the chopped chocolate.

Pour the batter into the springform pan and bake for 35-40 minutes.

Allow to cool completely and voilà – your eat-you-silly chocolate cake is done!

Refine the chocolate cake

What we love about eat-you-stupid chocolate cake? The recipe is super simple and you can easily experiment with the ingredients. Here are a few ideas on how you could refine the chocolate cake.