Chamomile is truly a flower with incredible healing properties. The beneficial effects of chamomile are many. The best known is certainly the sedative one. In fact it is almost always suggested in states of anxiety, stress and nervousness, because it has antispasmodic properties, valid for relaxing the muscles, thanks to the presence of flavonoids and coumarins. The relaxing properties of this flower are also valid for the digestive and intestinal systems. We can say that a hot cup of chamomile is practical in case of gastroesophageal reflux, intestinal cramps, muscle spasms, digestive difficulties and menstrual pain. In addition, it then perfects intestinal efficiency.

This is why drinking chamomile tea in the evening is good for your health

The benefits of chamomile tea are endless and do not concern a specific age group. Its soporific properties make it a truly suitable natural remedy in many situations of stress and fatigue that can involve dissimilar parts of our body. In fact, it has a relaxing and antispasmodic effect, for which it brings considerable benefits in situations of anxiety, tiredness, nervousness, digestive complexities, menstrual pain, intestinal cramps. It is safely a good companion for a good night’s sleep. Chamomile tea taken before going to bed is a common habit for many Italians. In fact, it seems that drinking chamomile before going to bed generates a relaxing effect that helps you fall asleep and relax better.

However, in addition to these favorable effects on sleep and rest, experts have proven that it has many other beneficial effects on our body. We are talking about a product that even the pediatrician suggests to parents of newborns when they have stomach cramps. We know that chamomile also has a relaxing effect on the digestive system. Thanks to its sedative effect, it also relaxes the muscles.

In addition to being recommended for children and their small cramps, chamomile is also recommended for women to reduce the pain of the first days of the menstrual cycle. The use of chamomile further helps the immune system, because it has antibacterial virtues. Finally, it also has excellent calming effects on migraines and is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can be used to hinder and prevent colds and flu.