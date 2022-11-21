You’ll be surprised to find how simple exercise can promote the burning of glucose and fat to fuel your metabolism for several hours while sitting. Confirmation of a study

Do you think you lead a sedentary lifestyle? While it’s widely known that a sedentary lifestyle is bad for your health, you’d be surprised to find how simple exercise can promote the burning of glucose and fat to fuel your metabolism for several hours while sitting.

This is the finding of a recent study published in the journal iScienceaccording to which the soleus muscle of the calfwhen properly activated through specific exercise, may be able to significantly improve metabolic health and prevent the onset of diseases such as diabetes.

Specifically, the soleus muscle is found on the back of the rear leg and runs from just below the knee to the heel. It occupies only 1% of body weight and is very small, but through this simple exercise it can increase oxidative metabolism, ie the process in which oxygen is used to burn metabolites, such as blood glucose or fat.

The soleus push-up

The study researchers would have discovered how to activate the soleus muscle in a different way than when standing or walking to reap the maximum benefits, we are talking about the soleus pushup (SPU).

From the analyzes carried out it emerged that the soleus pushupwhen tested in terms of effects on the body, would show a 52% improvement in blood glucose excursion and 60% less insulin requirement in the three hours following the ingestion of a glucose-based drink.

But how is it done? The exercise in question essentially involves lifting the heel while the front part of the foot remains still, while sitting with the feet flat on the ground and the muscles relaxed. Once the heel reaches its maximum range of motion, the foot should be passively released to return down.

Unlike walking, where the body is designed to minimize the amount of energy used due to the way the soleus moves, this exercise in reverse causes the soleus to use as much energy as possible for a long time. duration.

In conclusion, although it may seem like a simple exercise from the outside, the soleus pushup it is a powerful physiological movement that, by exploiting the unique characteristics of the soleus, may be able to support a high oxidative metabolism and improve blood sugar regulation.

