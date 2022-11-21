Home Health This simple exercise can help you boost your metabolism, burn fat, and lower your blood sugar even while sitting
Health

This simple exercise can help you boost your metabolism, burn fat, and lower your blood sugar even while sitting

by admin
This simple exercise can help you boost your metabolism, burn fat, and lower your blood sugar even while sitting

You’ll be surprised to find how simple exercise can promote the burning of glucose and fat to fuel your metabolism for several hours while sitting. Confirmation of a study

A terrible tradition

Do you think you lead a sedentary lifestyle? While it’s widely known that a sedentary lifestyle is bad for your health, you’d be surprised to find how simple exercise can promote the burning of glucose and fat to fuel your metabolism for several hours while sitting.

This is the finding of a recent study published in the journal iScienceaccording to which the soleus muscle of the calfwhen properly activated through specific exercise, may be able to significantly improve metabolic health and prevent the onset of diseases such as diabetes.

Specifically, the soleus muscle is found on the back of the rear leg and runs from just below the knee to the heel. It occupies only 1% of body weight and is very small, but through this simple exercise it can increase oxidative metabolism, ie the process in which oxygen is used to burn metabolites, such as blood glucose or fat.

Read also: Water also speeds up metabolism and burns calories: that’s why you need to drink more if you want to lose weight

The soleus push-up

The study researchers would have discovered how to activate the soleus muscle in a different way than when standing or walking to reap the maximum benefits, we are talking about the soleus pushup (SPU).

From the analyzes carried out it emerged that the soleus pushupwhen tested in terms of effects on the body, would show a 52% improvement in blood glucose excursion and 60% less insulin requirement in the three hours following the ingestion of a glucose-based drink.

See also  Neuroendocrine tumors of the pancreas: causes, symptoms and treatments

But how is it done? The exercise in question essentially involves lifting the heel while the front part of the foot remains still, while sitting with the feet flat on the ground and the muscles relaxed. Once the heel reaches its maximum range of motion, the foot should be passively released to return down.

Unlike walking, where the body is designed to minimize the amount of energy used due to the way the soleus moves, this exercise in reverse causes the soleus to use as much energy as possible for a long time. duration.

In conclusion, although it may seem like a simple exercise from the outside, the soleus pushup it is a powerful physiological movement that, by exploiting the unique characteristics of the soleus, may be able to support a high oxidative metabolism and improve blood sugar regulation.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Fonte: PMC

Read also:

You may also like

Covid, Gimbe: ‘Hospitalizations (+9.8%) and intensive care (+21.7%)’...

The revolution in the bottle, small doses of...

Eating fast slows down metabolism: study

Rna vaccines, a powerful weapon not only against...

Mantua, ok on the underpass level between Itis...

World Cup. if the fan gets excited, the...

Here comes the super-resistant bacteria to antibiotics. It...

Monkeypox, the first identikit of the disease among...

Tropical destinations and typhoid fever, a foodborne infection

covid reinfections what do we know

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy