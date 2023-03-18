TBE viruses are particularly dangerous pathogens. They can trigger tick-borne encephalitis (TBE). The symptoms of the disease range from headaches and paralysis to life-threatening meningitis.

RKI reported record number of TBE diseases for 2020 The number of infections varies from year to year, but the overall trend is upwards. 2020 were dem Robert Koch Institute (RKI) A total of 712 cases of TBE were reported – almost 58 percent more than in 2019 and the highest value since data collection began in 2001. In 2021, however, the number was significantly lower: the RKI recorded a total of 390 TBE diseases. However, due to a technical error, not all infections could be counted and the RKI will probably have to correct its number slightly – by around 5 percent – ​​upwards.

0.1 to 5 percent of ticks carry the virus TBE transmit rather few ticks: Even in risk areas, only 0.1 to 5 percent of ticks carry the virus on average. And only some of the infected people develop signs of meningitis. They show up a week or two after the bite.

175 districts are classified as TBE risk areas – vaccination recommended The RKI for Germany currently only recommends vaccination for TBE risk areas. In Germany, their number increased again in 2022 – by six districts to a total of 175. For the first time, three districts in Brandenburg have been added: der Land­kreis Ober­spree­wald-Lausitzthe District of Oder-Spree and the Spree-Neisse district. Also for the first time with the urban district of Solingen a district in North Rhine-Westphalia defined as a risk area. In Saxony are also the City district of Chemnitz and the district of Goerlitz added. See also LDL cholesterol, how to keep it under control after a heart attack or stroke Remarkable: Solingen does not border on already known risk areas. Most of the risk regions are still more in the south of Germany, especially in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. However, the center and north of Germany are also increasingly affected. © RKI

Global warming favors ticks Researchers at the University of Hohenheim near Stuttgart attribute the fact that the TBE pathogen is spreading north and west to global warming, among other things: if temperatures rise above zero degrees, the pathogens slowly become active. Therefore, most TBE diseases continue to be reported in the warmer months from May to October.

Corona pandemic drives people to TBE areas Possible reasons for the sharp increase in TBE numbers in 2020 include the change in leisure behavior caused by the corona pandemic: Many people have spent more time in nature and in TBE risk areas. This can also include the home garden: Scientists of the University of Hohenheim near Stuttgart, around 100 gardens in the greater Stuttgart area have been regularly searching for ticks since 2014. Depending on the weather, they discovered active animals as early as February. Another finding of the researchers: Ticks are found more and more frequently in gardens, brought in by birds, wild animals and domestic animals.

Vaccination is also recommended when traveling abroad The RKI also recommends the TBE vaccination for trips to certain countries. These include, for example, Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Switzerland as well as parts of France and the Netherlands.