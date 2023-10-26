Tiziano Onesti is the new president of the Bambino Gesù Foundation

The professor Tiziano Onestialready at the helm of the pediatric hospital since April 1st Baby Jesus of Rome, from today also assumes the role of president of the Foundation of the same name. This was communicated by the Vatican Secretary of State, the Cardinal Pietro Parolinin announcing the renewal of the Board of Directors of Bambino Gesù Foundation, the philanthropic body whose task is to support the mission and special projects of the Holy See pediatric hospital. The members of the new board are: Moroello Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini, Maite Bulgari, Benedetta Geronzi, Ernesto Füstenberg Fassio, Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, Giovanni Malagò. The effective members of the board of auditors have also been appointed (Alvise Doganello e Francesco Alati) and alternate members (Alessandro Perozzi e Andrea Filippi). The president of the College will be appointed by the Secretariat for the Economy.

«I would like to thank the Secretary of State for the trust placed in me and the advisors appointed for having accepted a position of such great commitment and responsibility», is the first comment from President Onesti. «Likewise, on behalf of the Hospital, I feel the duty to thank the outgoing councilors for the precious work carried out in recent years and in particular Mariella Enocto whose generosity and professionalism we owe the results achieved by the Child Jesus. Important challenges await us. Next year will mark the centenary of the donation of the hospital to the Holy Father in 1924 by the Salviati family. A “gift” that allowed Bambino Gesù to become what it is today, one of the major pediatric care and research centers in Europe. To continue in this mission, in the spirit of Pope francescowe need everyone’s support, the generosity of those who want to be part of this intense story of science, hope and charity that is the Child Jesus.”