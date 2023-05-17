Home » Tobacco and alcohol consumption remains high
Tobacco and alcohol consumption remains high

In international comparison, Germans consume large amounts of alcohol.
Germans consume less tobacco and alcohol, but are still ahead in international comparison, according to the German Center for Addiction Questions. Tobacco prevention and tobacco control in particular are neglected in Germany.

Dhe consumption of tobacco and alcohol continues to decline in Germany, but is still at a high level according to the German Center for Addiction Issues (DHS). Spending on tobacco products fell to 27.1 billion euros in 2022 – a drop of 7.7 percent compared to the previous year, according to the DHS “Yearbook Addiction 2023”.

When it comes to tobacco prevention and tobacco control, however, Germany is still at the bottom of the table in a global comparison, as experts emphasize in the report published on Wednesday. When it comes to alcohol, too, Germany remains a “high consumption country” by international comparison, despite the decline.

Around 7.9 million Germans consume alcohol “in a way that poses a health risk”, which corresponds to one to two small glasses of beer per day. The report shows that giving up alcohol can mean at least 16 years more life for women and at least 10 years for men.

According to the addiction report, the gambling market is showing an increase in sales. This is due in particular to legal changes that have legalized sports betting nationwide. Casinos and slot machines, on the other hand, have lost in importance.

