Juan Strumia on Talleres-Belgrano in Reserve: How you get there does not matter

The appetizer for the game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Gigante de Alberdi, will have its sample this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on the Talleres field in the Jardín neighborhood where the venue and Belgrano will meet on date 17 of the Reserve tournament “Projection 2023” .

In the conference organized by the LPF, the goalkeeper of the Pirate who will be there from the beginning, Juan Strumia, assured: “In this type of match, how you get there is not very important, because it is a separate match. I see my colleagues very confident. We know that we are going to play in a full field and for many it will be the first time that it will be done in a stadium like this”.

“We are doing very well in the tournament, we are third and we are enjoying the present. We really want to play tomorrow’s game (on Thursday) and that it becomes a boost for the remainder of the championship”, said the goalkeeper.

Belgrano will look for a victory in the Boutique that will catapult him to second place, because today he is in the third rung of the table with 32 units, two behind River and five behind Vélez, who is the leader and both play on Friday, with which add three, the B will be second in the table at the close of Thursday.

“Regardless of what the result of the classic is, we must continue working and aiming for the highest to seek to become champion” stated Strumia.