9′ – Providential advance from Lozano on Vazquez

Action of the Cremonese with Sernicola who crosses from the right to the center, the ball goes from the parts of Vazquez which from a great location it could have conclude with the blue defense out of contention: providential was the return of Lozano which he anticipated Vazquez with an excellent defensive intervention

6′ – Di Lorenzo tries

Napoli’s first conclusion towards goal: Di Lorenzo tries from the edge, Carnesecchi rejects

5′ – Napoli sets up the game

Napoli makes the ball move a lot and is also aggressive on the opposing ball carrier. La Cremonese squeezes behind the ball line to close the spaces

1′ – Napoli-Cremonese begins!

Napoli-Cremonese kicks off: the games at Maradona kick off

Minute of silence for the victims of Turkey and Syria

Observed a minute of silence for the victims of the violent earthquake that occurred in Turkey and Syria

Napoli-Cremonese, the teams in the field

The formations of Naples and Cremonese enter the field. Naples gives a kick to superstition: the Azzurri wear the shirt dedicated to Saint Valentinethe same one he had on occasion of elimination from the Italian Cup right against Cremonese

Lozano wins the ballot with Politano

The only doubt related to the choices of Spalletti was the one relating to the attacker who would have acted on right lane of the trident. The ballot was between Politano and Lozanocon Spalletti who relied on the Mexican for the fourth consecutive game from the first minute.

Kim, watch the tag

There is only one suspect in Naples and it is Kim. The central defender has remedied four yellow cards during the season: the next will come automatically disqualified.

Cremonese without Okereke and Dessers

The Cremona they have yet to win a match in Serie A and are bottom of the table with eight points. At Maradona, Ballardini’s team will do without The church at Dessers. Two heavy absences for the coach, as announced at the press conference. Read everything.

50,000 spectators expected at Maradona

It is expected a Maradona packed what will frame the match between Naples and Cremona. Approximately are expected 50 thousand spectatorswith the streets of the Neapolitan city that have been clogged for hours due to the big traffic. The blue fans, full of enthusiasm, can’t wait to support the leaders led by Spalletti.

Naples, the sensational numbers of Osimhen

It’s a season of great level that of Osimhen until this moment. The Nigerian striker recorded a higher number of goals compared to those of the vintage of the records Higuain games being equal: a roadmap that could allow the Napoli striker to overcome Argentine records. Read everything.

Napoli-Cremonese, the official formations

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. Herds: Spalletti CREMONESE (3-5-1-1): Carnesecchi; Ferrari, Chiriches, Vasquez; Sernicola, Pickel, Meité, Benassi, Aiwu; Tsadjout, Felix. All. Ballardini

Spalletti’s choices: no changes for Napoli

Revealed the blue eleven who will face the Cremona. No change by Spalletti which confirms Meret in door, with Lorenzo, Rahmani, Kim and Mario Rui. In midfield Anguissa, Lobotka e Zielinski with the offensive trident formed by Lozano, Osimhen e Kvaratskelia.

Napoli are looking for a ninth consecutive victory at home

Al Maradona Napoli is unstoppable. The blues are returning from eight consecutive victories and are looking for the ninth seal that would allow Spalletti to match Garbutt and Vinicio. Read everything.

Napoli-Cremonese, the pre-match

At Maradona there is Naples-Cremonesewith Spalletti’s Azzurri looking for the sixth consecutive championship victory to at least try to keep the advantage over Inter is unchangedbusy tomorrow at the house of Sampdoria. The team led by will return to Maradona Ballardiniwhich does not recall good memories to the Azzurri fans. In Fuorigrotta, in fact, on January 17th, the Grigiorossi eliminated sensationally Napoli from the Italian Cup.

Naples – Diego Armando Maradona stadium