Together against skin cancer: WATCH OUT AT THE BEACH continues

After the successful 2022 pilot campaign at Timmendorfer Strand, the UV index warning system initiated by the German Cancer Aid and Working Group for Dermatological Prevention (ADP) is entering the second round under the motto WATCH OUT AT THE BEACH: 15 communities on the North Sea and Baltic Sea are taking part this summer. “The aim is to draw the attention of as many beach guests to the dangers of intensive solar radiation, to sensitize them to the right UV protection and thus reduce the risk of skin cancer in the long term,” explains Gerd Nettekoven, Chairman of the Board of German Cancer Aid.

UV radiation – an invisible danger

Relaxing by the sea, doing sports, going on family vacations – the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts attract millions of visitors every year. The carcinogenic effect of ultraviolet rays from the sun is often underestimated. These are not perceptible to the eye or to other sensory organs. Nevertheless, they destroy the genetic material (DNA) of skin cells in a matter of seconds. “If the skin starts to burn, itch or slowly redden, the UV radiation has already caused considerable damage. The body reacts with a sophisticated repair mechanism, which, however, does not last long in too much sun. In the long term, this increases Risk of skin cancer,” warns Professor Dr. Eckhard Breitbart, Chairman of the ADP. According to experts, the UV radiation exposure of everyone could increase in the course of climate change. Proper behavior in the sun is therefore becoming more and more important.

WATCH OUT AT THE BEACH makes UV radiation visible

Due to the increasing risk of skin cancer, the German Cancer Aid and the ADP have developed a UV index warning system and used it last year under the motto WATCH OUT AT THE BEACH together with the German Life Saving Society (DLRG) in the Timmendorfer Strand community. Well-known institutions and associations such as the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS), the German Weather Service (DWD) and the UV Protection Alliance took part in the initiative.

The attention-grabbing symbol of the campaign is a shimmering, colorful sun wreath on a pitch-black background. It points out the danger of UV radiation as well as an easy-to-understand protective tool: the UV index – the core element of WATCH OUT AT THE BEACH. This is a distinctive color scale with values ​​from 1 (weak) to 11+ (extreme) for assessing the UV irradiance, which is internationally valid. The UV index value ranges are assigned behavior recommendations for UV protection.

Watch OUT AT THE BEACH brings the UV index directly to the beach again this summer: With conspicuously placed UV index boards at bathing resorts, a smartphone-optimized microsite and information material, beach guests are encouraged to call up the UV index daily and themselves and to protect their loved ones properly with: shade, textile sun protection plus hat and sunglasses as well as sunscreen. The pilot project at Timmendorfer Strand 2022 showed that almost half of the approximately 50 beach guests surveyed did not know the UV index. As a result of the campaign, 85 percent of those surveyed made it their goal to check the UV index every day and to protect themselves according to the recommendations.

WATCH OUT AT THE BEACH 2023

This bathing season, 15 North and Baltic Sea communities have joined the WATCH OUT AT THE BEACH campaign. The UV Index warning system is managed by the respective DLRG local groups and tourism institutions. “Our volunteer lifeguards make sure that people are safe when swimming and bathing. That’s why we’re happy to help protect bathers from UV radiation,” says DLRG President Ute Vogt. The partner municipalities and DLRG stations are equipped with a comprehensive campaign package that can be used independently on site.

UV measurement and UV index directly on site

Another item on the program is the inauguration of two new UV measuring stations of the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) in Grömitz and Eckernförde. Together with the Federal Environment Agency and other associated institutions, the BfS operates UV measuring stations at almost 40 locations. BfS President Inge Paulini explains: “Because people cannot perceive UV radiation, good protection from too much sun is particularly important. Measuring UV radiation and up-to-date information on the UV index on site are a contribution to prevention. The BfS also presents further protective measures at www.bfs.de/uv-sicher.” The UV index and the current daily progress at the new Grömitz and Eckernförde locations are available online at any time.

The campaign will be presented on June 30th in Grömitz and on July 1st in Eckernförde with action days. Visitors big and small can look forward to a colorful program with informative lectures and a wheel of fortune prize draw.

Partners and supporters of WATCH OUT AT THE BEACH:

German Life Saving Society (DLRG) Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) UV Protection Alliance Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV) German Weather Service (DWD)

