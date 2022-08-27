Home Health “Tomato virus in children in India”
Health

“Tomato virus in children in India”

by admin
“Tomato virus in children in India”

Rome, 26 Aug. (beraking latest news Health) – “Tomato-flu or the tomato virus. A new virus that has affected 100 children under 5 in India. The lesions on the skin look like small tomatoes, red lesions and resemble mouth syndrome in clinical evolution. hands / feet “. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, talks about it in a post on Facebook posting an article by Cnbc on the new virus. “A phenomenon to be kept under observation without any alarm”, underlines the infectious disease specialist.

See also  With the Omicron variant someone is fooling us - Time

You may also like

NASA returns to the Moon half a century...

The five TV series not to be missed...

Put an end to emulator piracy Denuvo anti-tamper...

Amazon launches Alexa Game Control feature that lets...

Norovirus alarm, contaminated food sold in Italy: the...

Return to the Moon: countdown to Artemis I,...

What are Faraland Crypto (FARA) Tokens, NFTs and...

Dash diet against hypertension, what it is and...

How much radiation do smartphones emit? The ranking...

Webb Telescope makes a major discovery of exoplanet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy