Topping-out ceremony for the new student house at the Klinikum Bielefeld Mitte

Topping-out ceremony for the new student house at the Klinikum Bielefeld Mitte

Klinikum Bielefeld gem. GmbH

Bielefeld (ots)

The Klinikum Bielefeld is today celebrating the topping-out ceremony for the new student house, a state-of-the-art study and work space for the students of the medical faculty at the University of Bielefeld. With an impressive floor space of 2,044 square meters, the student house will be put into operation in time for the 2024 winter semester.

The Klinikum Bielefeld, part of the Universitätsklinikum OWL, is thus promoting the practical training of medical students. The building will have a number of specialized spaces, including 2 lecture halls, a digital library, 9 seminar rooms, 5 surgical training rooms, 2 research laboratories and a cafeteria. The student house thus offers a wide range of opportunities for learning, discussion, research and social exchange.

“We are pleased that we can offer the students of the medical faculty highly attractive learning places on our campus health at the Klinikum Bielefeld – Mitte. The building will promote encounters and teamwork and improve the learning situation in the long term!” says Michael Ackermann, Managing Director of the Bielefeld Clinic.

The new student house is more than a traditional “book silo”. It will be a center for multimedia learning and interdisciplinary communication, a “port” between bedside, lecture hall, library and study. The focus here will be on innovative teaching concepts such as the “Skills Lab”. This term stands for specially equipped classrooms in which students can practice practical skills. In a skills lab, situations from everyday clinical practice can be realistically simulated and practiced, which optimally prepares the prospective physicians for their future role in the healthcare system.

With the new student house, the Bielefeld Clinic is creating an ideal learning environment that is based on the requirements of modern medicine and geared to the needs of the students. It is an important step in the constant improvement of medical education in OWL and will further increase the attractiveness of the location for students, teachers and researchers.

The “Student House/Skills Lab” project is supported by the newly founded support group of the Bielefeld Clinic, chaired by Prof. Dr. Theo Windhorst. The SkillsLab is the heart of the student house. A modern training facility in which medical students can practice skills on real devices, from surgery to intensive care, from routine care to special interventions. In the skills lab, modules for video management and telemedicine systems are available, as well as fully equipped rooms for emergency and routine care techniques. These training opportunities prepare the young people optimally for their practical work. Information on donation options can be found here: https://klinikumbielefeld.de/spender-details.html?cfd=hvpgh#cff

About the Bielefeld Clinic: The Klinikum Bielefeld, part of the Universitätsklinikum OWL, offers state-of-the-art medical care and practical training for medical students. With innovative concepts and facilities such as the new student house, it sets standards in medical education and research.

