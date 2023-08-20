Training in the Water: The Best Way to Burn Calories and Stay Fit During Summer

“Keep the Scale at Bay this Summer with Water Training and Exercise”

As summer approaches, many people find it difficult to maintain their fitness routines. With high temperatures and vacations, going to the gym becomes less appealing and it is easy to lose the habit of regular exercise. However, the heat should not be an excuse to abandon physical activity. In fact, summer is the perfect time to take advantage of the beach or pool and turn them into your own personal gym.

Training in the water has numerous benefits, one of the most notable being the calorie-burning potential. In fact, water exercises can burn as many, if not more, calories than traditional forms of exercise such as biking or running. The resistance provided by the water forces the body to expend more energy, leading to a higher calorie burn. Additionally, exercising in water supports up to 90 percent of our body weight, making movements feel lighter and reducing strain on joints and muscles.

Swimming and water aerobics are not only effective for weight loss, but they also offer other advantages. Water exercise helps to tone muscles, improve breathing, alleviate discomfort in bones and joints, prevent injuries, and improve balance. It is especially recommended for those with musculoskeletal issues as the impact on the body is significantly reduced.

A study conducted by Harvard University found that a 120-pound woman can burn approximately 180 calories by swimming calmly for 30 minutes. The calorie burn increases with higher intensity and weight. For example, a 150-pound woman can burn 223 calories, while an 84-kilo woman can burn up to 650 calories. These numbers surpass the calorie burn from cycling, with a 70-kilo woman burning only 260 calories in the same duration on a stationary bike.

In addition to swimming, there are other water exercises that can help burn calories and tone the body. Aquagym and aquaerobics are popular activities that combine music and gymnastic exercises. Aquaboard, which involves training on an inflatable board, provides an unstable surface to increase the intensity and work on balance.

For those looking for simple exercises, walking in the water is highly recommended. Keeping your back straight and taking 10-20 steps forwards and backwards can help burn calories and warm up. Squats are also effective for toning legs and buttocks, and can be easily done in the water. Additionally, exercises focused on arms, such as bringing knees to the chest or punching underwater, can be done for effective upper body workouts. Lastly, circular movements with ankles and knees can help improve joint mobility.

So, if you’re looking to stay fit and keep the scale at bay this summer, consider taking advantage of the water. Whether it’s swimming, water aerobics, or simple exercises, training in the water offers a refreshing and enjoyable way to burn calories and improve overall fitness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

