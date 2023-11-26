Training too much could be very harmful, here’s the study

Intense Physical Exercise May Have Negative Impact on Immune System, Study Finds

A recent study conducted on a group of firefighters has highlighted the potential negative impact of intense physical exercise on the immune system. The firefighters, known for their exceptional physical fitness, underwent an in-depth analysis before and after 45 minutes of intense exercise.

The result of the study showed a decrease in molecules involved in inflammation and an increase in opiorphin, a dilator of peripheral blood vessels. While these changes may appear beneficial at first glance, they may actually represent an adaptive mechanism to improve gas exchange in response to increased cellular oxygen demand, but with the potential side effect of suppressing the immune system.

The research, published in Military Medical Research, opens new perspectives on the consequences of extreme physical exercise, especially for those who dedicate themselves to physically demanding professions such as firefighters, athletes, and military personnel. While moderate exercise is universally recognized as beneficial to the immune system, intense exercise may lead to a temporary reduction in the body’s ability to fight infections, particularly respiratory infections.

This study, although limited to a small and specific sample of healthy, active men, raises important questions about the relationship between the intensity of exercise and the health of the immune system, suggesting the need for further research in a broader and more diverse context. In conclusion, while exercise remains a fundamental pillar of a healthy and active life, this study invites us to reflect on the importance of a balanced and measured approach to physical activity.