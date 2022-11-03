news-txt”>

They are treated and survive the cancer thanks to constantly evolving therapies, but they risk dying from a resistant infection. Cancer patients are among the most affected by killer bacteria. Treating them, in time, with the new antibiotics, already available today, would save at least a thousand people every year in Italy. This is one of the themes at the center of the Congress “Revolutions in infectious diseases”, underway in Turin and co-organized by the International Menarini Foundation, the University of Turin, the Amedeo di Savoia Hospital in Turin and the Cardinal Massaia Hospital in Asti. , which precedes the European Antibiotic Day of 18 November Each year, more than 1.2 million people around the world die from resistant bacteria, such as Klebsiaella Pneumoniae, Acinetobacter and Pseudomonas. The main victims of these pathogens are patients with cancer, for which it is the second cause of death. To highlight this is an analysis of 223 studies published in the “American Cancer Journal for Clinicians”, from which it emerges

In Italy, one third of the 11,000 deaths registered every year due to antibiotic resistance are cancer patients. “The higher mortality rate is linked first of all – explains Giovanni Di Perri, co-chair of the Congress and Professor of Infectious Diseases of the University of Turin – to the reduced defenses due to the disease or induced by chemotherapy. In addition, they have more frequent post complications. -surgical following tumor-related interventions or because they are forced to long and repeated hospitalizations “. To save at least 1,000 people a year, according to experts, it is essential to be able to use new generation antibiotics. “If we do not adopt a responsible and timely use of new drugs already available today – concludes Di Perri – we risk going back decades in cancer mortality rates and not because it is the oncological disease that kills, but the antibiotic-resistant infections”. (HANDLE).