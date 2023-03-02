The cases of trichinellosis in the province of Foggia, where the hygienists of the ASL suspect that the consumption of uncontrolled wild boar meat is behind the poisoning of the parasite. The link between the first case of a person admitted to the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza of San Giovanni Rotondo with all those that followed it would have been a table of meat, the result of a hunting trip on the Dauni Mountains. The fear of the health workers is that the outbreak could grow. For this reason, an attempt is being made to reconstruct the chain of contagion, clarifying in any case that the trichinellosis infection is not transmitted between people.

Symptoms

In fact, the contagion occurs only by food, with the consumption of raw or undercooked meat which may contain the larvae of the parasite. As the ISS experts explain, the larvae locate in the intestine and then migrate to the muscles “where they encyst”. The parasite can infect mammals, birds and reptiles, carnivorous and omnivorous animals in general, such as pigs, foxes, wild boars, dogs, cats and of course humans. Incubation can last from eight to 15 days, but can go up to 45 depending on the amount of parasites ingested. Rarely, the infection can lead to deathwhile the symptomatology it is characterized by diarrhoea, body aches, weakness, sweating, upper eyelid edema, photophobia, and fever.

