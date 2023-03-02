Most mainstream audio-visual streaming platforms can support a streaming bit rate of 8Mbps, but the highest streaming specification is 1080p 60FPS under H.264 encoding, and AV1 encoding can increase the streaming video by 40% at the same bit rate quality.

This is also Discord’s first support for GeForce RTX 40 GPU’s hardware AV1 encoding. The AV1 video codec setting can be enabled in the Discord client program, and Discord viewers can also directly watch AV1 video playback.

Discord supports CPU software decoding or AV1 decoding through hardware, so users can also watch live streaming images normally. After Discord, the major streaming platforms will gradually support AV1 streaming encoding.

source: support.discord.com、nvidia.com