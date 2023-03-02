Home Technology Discord supports GeForce RTX 40 GPU to use AV1 to encode streaming video
Technology

Discord supports GeForce RTX 40 GPU to use AV1 to encode streaming video

by admin
Discord supports GeForce RTX 40 GPU to use AV1 to encode streaming video

Most mainstream audio-visual streaming platforms can support a streaming bit rate of 8Mbps, but the highest streaming specification is 1080p 60FPS under H.264 encoding, and AV1 encoding can increase the streaming video by 40% at the same bit rate quality.

This is also Discord’s first support for GeForce RTX 40 GPU’s hardware AV1 encoding. The AV1 video codec setting can be enabled in the Discord client program, and Discord viewers can also directly watch AV1 video playback.

Discord supports CPU software decoding or AV1 decoding through hardware, so users can also watch live streaming images normally. After Discord, the major streaming platforms will gradually support AV1 streaming encoding.

source: support.discord.com、nvidia.com

Further reading:

See also  To discover the analysis of emotions, one did not have to wait for AI, a TV series was enough

You may also like

“Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty” demo report The Three...

Govee Lyra buy cheap from 77€ (03/2023)

Games and content at Prime Gaming in March...

From intelligent orthopedic braces to data to make...

New in .NET 7 [7]: Auto-Default Structs in...

Google upgrades Chrome browser, M2 MacBook Pro battery...

From intelligent orthopedic braces to data to make...

March 2, 2023

A Special Nintendo Switch Bundle Arrives Next Week...

Sloths Five Episode 589 – Nerd News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy