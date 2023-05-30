Home » Tumors. Plants can remove toxic gasoline fumes from indoor air
Health

Tumors. Plants can remove toxic gasoline fumes from indoor air

by admin
Tumors. Plants can remove toxic gasoline fumes from indoor air

An Australian study has revealed that plants can effectively remove toxic petrol fumes, including cancer-causing compounds such as benzene, from indoor air. According to WHO, poor indoor air quality is responsible for 6.7 million premature deaths globally.

30 MAG – A mix of indoor plants gathered in a green wall is effective in removing 97% of harmful and carcinogenic pollutants from gasoline, including benzene, from the surrounding air, in eight hours. This is what emerges from a research led by Fraser Torpydell’University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

According to WHO, poor indoor air quality is responsible for 6.7 million premature deaths globally. Most people spend 90% of their time at home, at school or in the workplace, which is why it is essential to adopt new strategies to improve air quality, also considering that this is often more polluted than outside air.

Already some studies have shown that indoor plants can remove different types of contaminants. The new study, however, focused on gasoline vapors, a major source of toxic compounds in buildings around the world. Breathing in these compounds can cause lung irritation, headaches and nausea and is linked to an increased risk of cancer, asthma and other chronic diseases, which can shorten life expectancy.

The study was based on measurements in a closed chamber and found that “not only can plants remove most air pollutants within hours, but they also remove harmful petrol-related pollutants more efficiently.” Torpy pointed out. The team also found “that the more concentrated the toxins are in the air, the faster and more effective plants become at removing them.”

See also  War Ukraine - Russia, today's news. Kiev: 4 Russian drones shot down in the night

Source: University of Technology Sydney

30 maggio 2023
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Science and Drugs

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl

P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

    Joint Venture

  • SICS srl
  • Editions
    Health Communication     srl

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

in Argegno the retaining wall collapses on the...

Long Day of Urban Nature 2023: Explore Hamburg’s...

Vitamin B2 – Microbiology Italy

must wait 6 months for an MRI

The plastic bomb in our body: How our...

Multiple sclerosis, Matteo Gastaldi the Montalcini 2023 award...

probiotics, managers of chaos – Telecolor

Celiac disease, the first alarm bells not to...

Five practical tips that help against a growling...

Action research on inequalities | International Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy