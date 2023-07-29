Tuscany Launches Free Hepatitis C Screening Program for Thousands of Residents

Florence Implements Free Hepatitis C Screening Program for Thousands of Residents

Florence, 29 July 2023 – The city of Florence has launched a program to provide free hepatitis C screening to its residents. Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by a virus that is transmitted through contact with infected blood. However, with prompt diagnosis, it can be effectively cured.

The program, set up by the Region, will target individuals born between 1969 and 1989, approximately 920 thousand people between the ages of 33 and 53. In addition, the program will also include the entire prison population and those receiving services for addictions, totaling over 20,000 individuals based on recent census data. Although the program has been in place for these specific groups for over a year, it is now being expanded to the broader population.

The screening process involves a rapid fingerstick test on capillary blood to search for anti-HCV antibodies. Results are available within a few minutes. The State has allocated 4,962,000 euros to Tuscany to support the free screening initiative.

Initially scheduled to begin in 2019, the start of the screening was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as was the case in all other regions. However, the tests will now commence in September at the offices of voluntary associations that have joined the project.

According to Eugene Giani, the President of Tuscany, this campaign will be one of the most important actions in terms of prevention in the last quarter of the year. After the Covid emergency, a significant focus in the healthcare sector is now on prevention. Giani emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis for hepatitis C, as it not only benefits individual health but also reduces costs incurred by the healthcare system.

Simone Bezzini, the regional councilor for the right to health, highlights that Tuscany has been actively involved in addressing hepatitis C since 2015. Initially, the region focused on treating chronically infected individuals already known to the healthcare system, but not yet treated. Now, the region is investing in secondary prevention by providing quick diagnoses to identify people unaware of their hepatitis C status and ensuring their access to treatment.

The implementation of the free hepatitis C screening program in Florence is a significant step towards raising awareness and combating the disease. With early detection and treatment, individuals can effectively overcome hepatitis C, contributing to the improvement of public health in the region.

