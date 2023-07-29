Entries in the 2023 role and teacher competitions, when will the cancellation from the rankings take place?

After entering the ordinary role and waiting for the next competitions, the aspirants still ask themselves various questions also by virtue of their participation in several procedures or the willingness to participate in the next ones to achieve the expected 12 points in the internal ranking of the institute and in mobility. All of this in the awareness of the constraint of a three-year stay in the recruitment school and of the cancellation from the recruitment rankings.

We answer some questions posed by one of our readers, first recalling how the 2023/24 recruitment will proceed, after the ordinary phase, as well as what the legislation provides regarding cancellation from the rankings and the three-year constraint.

Recruitments as 2023/24 and related operations

Hiring articulation

Also for the a.s. 2023/24 the recruitments are divided into:

ordinary postings, which occur by drawing 50% from GaE and 50% from GM. At the end of these recruitments in the province/region of inclusion in the GaE and/or GM, the quick Call takes place, which also falls within the ordinary phase and consists of the possibility of being hired in a province/region other than that of inclusion in the GaE and/or GM, on the places left vacant and available in each school year after the aforementioned ordinary operations;

extraordinary hiring from GPS first level support (only for the 2023/24 academic year), finalize the role, if there are any remaining posts from the aforementioned ordinary role entries. Here the info on the submission of applications in the context of the procedure for assigning substitutes

Recruitments, three-year commitment and cancellation from the rankings

As mentioned at the beginning, those aspiring to take up the role have various doubts also due to the provisions of the amended art. 399/3 of Legislative Decree no. 297/94 which, in the new formulation introduced by Legislative Decree 44/2023 (converted into law n. 74/2023), refers to article 13/5 of Legislative Decree 59/2017. On the basis of these regulatory provisions, starting from the entries in the role a.s. 2023/24:

new recruits to tenure must remain in the school of intake (where they carry out the trial period), in the same type of post/class of competition, for three years, including the probationary year (therefore, they can apply after the aforementioned three years). The constraint does not apply in cases of redundancy or redundancy e to teachers with severe disabilities or who assist a person with severe disabilitiesprovided that the situation of personal disability or assistance to a person with severe disability occurs after the deadline for submitting applications to participate in the relative competition;

during the three-year blockade, new recruits can in any case submit an application for temporary assignment and/or use in the province of ownership. Furthermore, the aforementioned teachers can accept substitutes on 30/06 and 31/08 for a class of competition or type of position other than that of ownership, for which they are entitled (this after having completed the trial year, in when the DM 138/2023 establishes that the teachers required to carry out the trial year cannot accept fixed-term assignments).

To this must be added the other provision contained in the same art. 13/5 (first period) of Legislative Decree 59/2017, according to which the teacher who passes the trial year is canceled from any other institution merit ranking, subject to exhaustion and of the institution in which he is inserted and is confirmed in the role in the same school in which he completed the aforementioned year. In this regard, we point out that, from the literal content of the provision, cancellation from the rankings and confirmation in the role take place in the same school year (the one following the passing of the year is proven: thus, for example, a new employee, who carries out a probationary year in 2023/ 24, is canceled from the aforementioned rankings and confirmed in the role for 2024/25), however a doubt arises: the cancellation takes place during the school year, in the case of the example during 2024/25 (also by virtue of the timing , at the time indicated by the Ministry in the note dated 26/05/2022 regarding the application of the previous regulations, which gave the possibility to those who had passed multiple procedures to participate in any new entries in the role) or before the same begins (in our example 2024/25)? The MIM should provide clarification on this.

Questions

We answer the aforementioned questions posed by one of our readers.

D1. I am the winner of the competition 499/2020 for common position (cdc A019). In the meantime (in May) I obtained the specialization in support (second level secondary school) and therefore I could participate in the procedure for hiring as a first band after the trial year (province of Turin). My question is: since I haven’t been placed in the role of a common position, would it be convenient for me to participate in the operations for the recruitment of the first level of support? Or I would run the risk, after possibly passing the probationary year and being placed in the role on support, of being canceled by the GM of A019 for the academic year. 2024/2025 (pursuant to decree 44/2023 and art. 13/5 of Legislative Decree 59/2017)? If so, at the end of July 2023 would it be convenient for me to participate only in the GPS procedure for annual assignments?

R1. We reply to the reader that whether or not to participate in the extraordinary recruitment procedure from GPS supporto is a purely personal choice, in order to carry out which different variables must be considered (for example: the fact that from the GPS you are hired in a province that should be appreciated, as chosen by the candidate himself; the preference or otherwise for the support position …). As for the risk feared in the question, we reply that once the probationary year has passed, the interested party is canceled from the GM, GaE and GI of possible inclusion and is confirmed in the role (without prejudice to the doubt expressed above relating to the timing, for which the MIM previously allowed more stretched time). Once everything has been evaluated, it is up to the reader to decide whether or not to participate in the extraordinary procedure in question.

D2. Extraordinary competition ter. Perhaps naive question dictated by inexperience: can I participate on the same CDC in which I am already a winner to acquire the 12 points provided in case of passing the public competition? If they banned the competition also on support and I passed it, would I acquire another 12 points and would I be a tenured teacher also on support? Thank you very much for the attention.

R2. Let’s assume that both in the internal ranking of the institute and in the transfers, as we read in the notes to the evaluation table attached to the CCNI 2022/25, only one public competition is evaluated. The assessment of “further ordinary public competitions for exams and qualifications for access to roles of a level equal to or higher than that of belonging” is envisaged only for changes in role/chair and in the following manner: a competition is evaluated 12 points; the other points 6 each. That said, we still don’t know how the competition that will soon be announced will be considered: ordinary or extraordinary? Of course, from what is known up to now, also with regard to the tests, it could be considered ordinary, but the MIM will say so. Therefore, if our reader is interested in the points envisaged for professional mobility, he will have to wait for the announcement of the next competition (extraordinary ter?) to find out whether it is ordinary or extraordinary, and then decide accordingly. As for the competition on support, it should certainly not be extraordinary (since, in addition to the tests, the admission title is also that for ordinary competitions; for common position, on the other hand, until 31/12/2024 there are also requirements other than ordinary ones), so what was said before is valid: it will be useful to the reader only to get 6 points, if he wants (and is in possession of the foreseen requisites) to participate in professional mobility (i.e. in the transfer of role/chair). Here all the conditions for the evaluation of the competition

The consultancy

You can send a question to [email protected] (individual response is not guaranteed but the treatment of general topics).

